Liverpool have hatched a plan to beat Real Madrid to the signing of Milos Kerkez, with a report claiming that Dominik Szoboszlai and Richard Hughes are personally involved as TEAMtalk reveals the Bournemouth left-back’s stance on a potential move to Anfield.

While Liverpool are doing extremely well in Arne Slot’s first season in charge, the Reds are well aware that they will need to reinforce their squad in the summer transfer window. One of the areas that the Merseyside club, who could win the Premier League and the Champions League this campaign, believe they need to improve is left-back, with TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti reporting on March 7 that Liverpool have made Kerkez their “top target” for the role.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that defending Spanish and European champions Madrid have also taken a shine to Kerkez.

While Madrid’s main target for the left-back role is AC Milan star Theo Hernandez, Los Blancos are keeping tabs on Kerkez and view him as the second choice for the position.

Football Insider has also reported Liverpool’s interest in the 21-year-old Hungary international left-back, adding that Madrid too are tracking the youngster.

The report has claimed that Liverpool duo Szoboszlai and Hughes are actively involved in convincing the £40million-rated star to switch to Anfield in the summer transfer window.

Szoboszlai plays with Kerkez for the Hungary national team and has been told to persuade the left-back to make the switch, while Liverpool sporting director Hughes signed him for Bournemouth in 2023.

Hughes is “a leading force behind the deal given his role in signing the 21-year-old in 2023, and the move is now ‘progressing well’ with Szoboszlai playing a key role behind the scenes”.

Football Insider has revealed that while Madrid and Manchester United are interested in Kerkez, “the opportunity to link up with Szoboszlai, his international teammate, is thought to be key for Liverpool”.

Described by his former AZ team-mate Mathew Ryan as “a crazy dude” who is “aggressive” and “powerful” in Dutch outlet Soccer News in July 2023, Kerkez has scored two goals and given six assists in 64 appearances for the Cherries since his move.

Milos Kerkez stance on potential Liverpool move – sources

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher reported Liverpool’s interest in Kerkez on February 13.

We revealed at the time that Chelsea are also interested in a summer deal for the Hungarian star.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Bournemouth are well aware of interest in Kerkez and expect bids for the 21-year-old left-back in the summer transfer window.

Liverpool are looking at Kerkez as an upgrade on Andy Robertson, who has not had the best of seasons and has shown signs of slowing down.

TEAMtalk understands that a move to Liverpool would be of “huge interest” to Kerkez.

Liverpool have held talks with the left-back’s agents and so have Chelsea.

Latest Liverpool news: Dean Huijsen bid, Isak temptation

Milos Kerkez is not the only Bournemouth player that Liverpool are keen on signing in the summer transfer window.

Liverpool are reported to want Dean Huijsen as well , and there is speculation that the Premier League leaders are willing to offer £29million for the central defender.

The former Juventus prospect reportedly has a release clause of £50million in his contract at Bournemouth.

The Athletic journalist David Ornstein has suggested that Liverpool could be able to convince Newcastle United to sell Alexander Isak if they made a massive offer.

Ornstein wrote: “They will obviously have multiple options on their radar, but the only name I’ve personally heard of so far – which others have already reported – is Alexander Isak.

“Liverpool aren’t alone in liking the Swede. We know Mikel Arteta wants to sign him, Chelsea and Barcelona have also been linked, and I’m sure many other sides would be keen, too, if the opportunity arose. But that’s a big ‘if’.

“Newcastle have no intention of selling their best player and, understandably, don’t welcome this kind of conversation.

“Isak has more than three years left on his existing contract, he is very well paid, and there’s no financial requirement for the St James’ Park hierarchy to cash in.

“Now, every player has their price and while I’m not aware of Newcastle specifically setting one for Isak, the number that seems to circulate around the industry is something like £150million.

“Perhaps if teams are prepared to make such eye-watering offers there’s a conversation to be had, but Newcastle hold the aces here and their plan will be to build with, rather than without, him.”

