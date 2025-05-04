Ian Wright believes that Liverpool will complete a deal for Milos Kerkez, as TEAMtalk reveals the latest on the future of the Bournemouth left-back that Arne Slot is keen on signing.

Liverpool may have already won the Premier League title this season, but the club’s owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), are working behind the scenes to make the squad better and stronger. Reds manager Slot is fully aware of the need to add more quality players, as the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea all are set to come back stronger next season.

One of the areas that Liverpool are planning to address this summer is left-back.

Andy Robertson did not have a particularly great season for Liverpool, while his back-up, Kostas Tsimikas, has not done enough to merit a place in the starting line-up week in and week out.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported in September that Liverpool want to sign Bournemouth ace Kerkez in the summer transfer window.

Sources have since told TEAMtalk that Bournemouth are willing to sell the 21-year-old Hungary international left-back for £45million.

Arsenal legend Ian Wright believes that, given the intense speculation on the future of Kerkez in recent times, it is now a given that he will join the Reds.

Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen said about Bournemouth on Premier League Productions, as relayed by TBR: “That’s a talented team, they’ve got some really talented players in the squad.

“As I just referred to before, they might just have a really difficult summer trying to shield a lot of their players away from the pack, really.

“Liverpool might come in for Kerkez. You’ve got Semenyo, who’s a top player. Arsenal are looking for their centre-half as well, maybe, Wrighty?”

Wright replied: “Yeah, Huijsen, he’s really impressive. I think Kerkez, that’s probably done, for me.

“The amount of talk we’ve been doing for so long, that’s probably done, which is a shame. He’s a fantastic player.”

Manchester City a threat for Liverpool in Kerkez race – sources

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on April 30 that Manchester City are now eager to sign Kerkez from Bournemouth.

While Liverpool have made the Hungarian star their top target for the left-back role, Man City are “seriously considering a bid” for him.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Man City have already been in contact with Kerkez’s agents over a summer deal.

Bournemouth are aware of growing interest in their star left-back and have already been looking at potential replacements.

Liverpool are ready to release Trent Alexander-Arnold from his contract early , according to a report.

Alexander-Arnold is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season.

While Real Madrid are confident of signing the right-back on a free transfer in the summer transfer window, Los Blancos want him to join early so that he can play for them at the FIFA Club World Cup, which starts in June.

A report has revealed that Liverpool have set a price-tag on Caoimhin Kelleher.

TEAMtalk understands that Leeds United, Chelsea and Newcastle United are interested in a summer deal for the Republic of Ireland international goalkeeper.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are set to open talks with one of their best players over a new contract.