Liverpool
Premier League • England
Liverpool told ‘fantastic’ £45m star will join as deal ‘probably done’
Ian Wright believes that Liverpool will complete a deal for Milos Kerkez, as TEAMtalk reveals the latest on the future of the Bournemouth left-back that Arne Slot is keen on signing.
Liverpool may have already won the Premier League title this season, but the club’s owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), are working behind the scenes to make the squad better and stronger. Reds manager Slot is fully aware of the need to add more quality players, as the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea all are set to come back stronger next season.
One of the areas that Liverpool are planning to address this summer is left-back.
Andy Robertson did not have a particularly great season for Liverpool, while his back-up, Kostas Tsimikas, has not done enough to merit a place in the starting line-up week in and week out.
TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported in September that Liverpool want to sign Bournemouth ace Kerkez in the summer transfer window.
Sources have since told TEAMtalk that Bournemouth are willing to sell the 21-year-old Hungary international left-back for £45million.
Arsenal legend Ian Wright believes that, given the intense speculation on the future of Kerkez in recent times, it is now a given that he will join the Reds.
Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen said about Bournemouth on Premier League Productions, as relayed by TBR: “That’s a talented team, they’ve got some really talented players in the squad.
“As I just referred to before, they might just have a really difficult summer trying to shield a lot of their players away from the pack, really.
“Liverpool might come in for Kerkez. You’ve got Semenyo, who’s a top player. Arsenal are looking for their centre-half as well, maybe, Wrighty?”
Wright replied: “Yeah, Huijsen, he’s really impressive. I think Kerkez, that’s probably done, for me.
“The amount of talk we’ve been doing for so long, that’s probably done, which is a shame. He’s a fantastic player.”
Manchester City a threat for Liverpool in Kerkez race – sources
TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on April 30 that Manchester City are now eager to sign Kerkez from Bournemouth.
While Liverpool have made the Hungarian star their top target for the left-back role, Man City are “seriously considering a bid” for him.
Sources have told TEAMtalk that Man City have already been in contact with Kerkez’s agents over a summer deal.
Bournemouth are aware of growing interest in their star left-back and have already been looking at potential replacements.
Latest Liverpool news: Alexander-Arnold decision, Kelleher price-tag
Liverpool are ready to release Trent Alexander-Arnold from his contract early, according to a report.
Alexander-Arnold is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season.
While Real Madrid are confident of signing the right-back on a free transfer in the summer transfer window, Los Blancos want him to join early so that he can play for them at the FIFA Club World Cup, which starts in June.
A report has revealed that Liverpool have set a price-tag on Caoimhin Kelleher.
TEAMtalk understands that Leeds United, Chelsea and Newcastle United are interested in a summer deal for the Republic of Ireland international goalkeeper.
Meanwhile, Liverpool are set to open talks with one of their best players over a new contract.
TIMELINE: The rise of Milos Kerkez
August 2020 – Makes his senior debut in the Hungarian second tier at the age of just 16 years and nine months.
February 2021– After receiving a call from Paolo Maldini, moves to Italy to link up with AC Milan’s youth system.
January 2022 – Having never graduated to Milan’s first team, completes a move to AZ, initially linking up with the Dutch side’s reserve team.
May 2022 – Makes his first senior appearance for AZ in an Eredivisie match.
June 2022 – Earns his first call-up to the Hungary national team, but remains an unused substitute.
August 2022 – Scores his first goal for AZ, which was the winner against Sparta Rotterdam.
September 2022 – Makes his international debut for Hungary in a win over Germany.
May 2023 – Starts the second leg of the Europa Conference League semi-final against West Ham to reach 17 appearances in the competition from his debut European season.
July 2023 – After being linked with Lazio and Benfica, moves to the Premier League instead by joining Bournemouth.
August 2023 – Makes his Premier League debut and the first of 33 appearances in his maiden season in English football.
June 2024 – Starts all three of Hungary’s group-stage matches at Euro 2024 before their elimination.
November 2024 – Provides both of his side’s assists in a 2-1 win as Bournemouth secure a historic first ever victory over Manchester City.
November 2024 – Scores his first Premier League goal in a win over Wolves.
March 2025 – Reaches five assists for the season by setting up a goal against Spurs, in the middle of a run of three consecutive Premier League appearances with an assist