Sources: Meeting THIS WEEK for £40m Liverpool target as rival club takes stance

Bournemouth will discuss the futures of Milos Kerkez and Antoine Semenyo amid interest from Liverpool in an internal meeting this week, TEAMtalk understands, as we reveal why Arne Slot may not sign a new right-back if Trent Alexander-Arnold leaves.

Liverpool want to sign a left-back in the summer transfer window, and one of the players the Premier League leaders are keen on is Kerkez. The 21-year-old Hungary international has been a star for Bournemouth since his move to the Cherries from AZ in 2023 and has impressed many clubs.

One of those clubs is Liverpool, who are actively searching for a new left-sided full-back.

The youngster is relatively high on the Reds’ wishlist, with £40millon or more going to be the cost of prising him away from Bournemouth this summer.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Bournemouth will not stand in Kerkez’s way if he wants to leave the club this summer providing a competitive offer is made.

As long as Bournemouth chairman Bill Foley believes that the deal is right financially for the club and the player wants to advance his career, he is prepared to sell.

TEAMtalk understands that Bournemouth have had a meeting this week on Zoom, where they have discussed potential business this summer.

Kerkez and Antoine Semenyo have both been linked with a switch to Liverpool. In fact, the Premier League leaders have a third Bournemouth player – Dean Huijsen – on their list of summer options, although nothing is advanced on that front yet.

In early April, Foley will fly over in person and hold further meetings about the club’s plan in the summer transfer window, and hold talks with manager Andoni Iraola about his future.

DON’T MISS

➡️ Alexander-Arnold saga ‘settled’ as Real Madrid secure hugely lucrative Liverpool raid

➡️ Trent Alexander-Arnold: Nine Liverpool replacement options as fears grow Real Madrid move is on

Liverpool plan after Trent Alexander-Arnold exit – sources

While Liverpool are actively looking to bring in a new left-back this summer, the Merseyside club may not sign a right-back despite links with Jeremie Frimpong.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold set to move to Real Madrid, Liverpool will have to decide whether they need an extra right-sided full-back. However, it is a position they feel well covered in.

Liverpool rate Conor Bradley highly and view the 21-year-old Northern Ireland international as the natural heir to Alexander-Arnold. The youngster has scored one goal and given nine assists in 50 matches in all competitions for Liverpool so far in his career.

Liverpool manager Slot also has the option to deploy Joe Gomez at right-back, while Jarell Quansah is another defender who can play in that role.

POLL: How many out of Alexander-Arnold, Salah and Van Dijk do you think will sign new Liverpool contracts?