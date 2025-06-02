Liverpool
£45m star ‘heading to Liverpool’ after snubbing Man City
Milos Kerkez has turned down the chance to join Manchester City in favour of a transfer to Liverpool, according to a report, as the Reds’ valuation of the Bournemouth left-back is revealed.
Liverpool and Man City are two of the biggest clubs in the world and are expected to compete for major honours year after year. While it was a hugely successful campaign for the Reds, the Cityzens had to endure a very disappointing season.
Man City had to wait until the final day of the Premier League season to confirm their place in the 2025/26 Champions League campaign.
As for Liverpool, the Merseyside club won the Premier League title in late April in Arne Slot’s first season in charge.
After beating Man City to the league title this past season, Liverpool are now set to win the race for Kerkez.
TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported Liverpool’s interest in Kerkez back in September.
Sources have told TEAMtalk that Bournemouth want £45million for the Hungary international, who is Slot’s top target for the left-back spot.
TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Rudy Galetti, reported on X on Monday that Liverpool are “pushing” to wrap up a deal for Kerkez as soon as possible in anticipation of a late move from Bayern Munich.
Journalist Sebastian Denis has revealed on X that Kerkez ‘is heading to Liverpool’ despite interest from Manchester City.
The well-connected source has reported in FootMercato that Man City have long wanted to sign Kerkez, but the Bournemouth star is now ‘destined for Liverpool, who have entered into advanced talks for his recruitment’.
Following Kerkez’s decision to pick Liverpool over Man City, Pep Guardiola’s side are now talks to sign Algeria international left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri from Wolves.
Denis wrote on X: “Milos Kerkez was a priority but the player is heading to Liverpool, Manchester City is pushing hard for Rayan Aït-Nouri
“Understand that the Skyblues have already held talks with Wolverhampton and the Algerian international.”
Liverpool plan bid for Milos Kerkez – report
The i Paper has also reported Man City’s interest in Kerkez, adding that the left-back’s ‘preference’ is ‘to move to Liverpool’.
The publication has further noted that it is due to Kerkez’s decision that Man City are now focusing on securing the services of Ait-Nouri.
While Liverpool are said to be determined to sign the Hungarian star, they are not planning to pay Bournemouth’s asking price.
Instead of bidding £45million for Kerkez, Liverpool’s ‘first offer will come in lower than Bournemouth’s asking price’.
It must be noted that Bournemouth recently sold Deal Huijsen to Real Madrid for £50million and are under no pressure to sell Kerkez on the cheap.
The rise of Milos Kerkez
August 2020 – Makes his senior debut in the Hungarian second tier at the age of just 16 years and nine months.
February 2021– After receiving a call from Paolo Maldini, moves to Italy to link up with AC Milan’s youth system.
January 2022 – Having never graduated to Milan’s first team, completes a move to AZ, initially linking up with the Dutch side’s reserve team.
May 2022 – Makes his first senior appearance for AZ in an Eredivisie match.
June 2022 – Earns his first call-up to the Hungary national team, but remains an unused substitute.
August 2022 – Scores his first goal for AZ, which was the winner against Sparta Rotterdam.
September 2022 – Makes his international debut for Hungary in a win over Germany.
May 2023 – Starts the second leg of the Europa Conference League semi-final against West Ham to reach 17 appearances in the competition from his debut European season.
July 2023 – After being linked with Lazio and Benfica, moves to the Premier League instead by joining Bournemouth.
August 2023 – Makes his Premier League debut and the first of 33 appearances in his maiden season in English football.
June 2024 – Starts all three of Hungary’s group-stage matches at Euro 2024 before their elimination.
November 2024 – Provides both of his side’s assists in a 2-1 win as Bournemouth secure a historic first ever victory over Manchester City.
November 2024 – Scores his first Premier League goal in a win over Wolves.
March 2025 – Reaches five assists for the season by setting up a goal against Spurs.