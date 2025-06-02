Milos Kerkez has turned down the chance to join Manchester City in favour of a transfer to Liverpool, according to a report, as the Reds’ valuation of the Bournemouth left-back is revealed.

Liverpool and Man City are two of the biggest clubs in the world and are expected to compete for major honours year after year. While it was a hugely successful campaign for the Reds, the Cityzens had to endure a very disappointing season.

Man City had to wait until the final day of the Premier League season to confirm their place in the 2025/26 Champions League campaign.

As for Liverpool, the Merseyside club won the Premier League title in late April in Arne Slot’s first season in charge.

After beating Man City to the league title this past season, Liverpool are now set to win the race for Kerkez.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported Liverpool’s interest in Kerkez back in September.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Bournemouth want £45million for the Hungary international, who is Slot’s top target for the left-back spot.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Rudy Galetti, reported on X on Monday that Liverpool are “pushing” to wrap up a deal for Kerkez as soon as possible in anticipation of a late move from Bayern Munich.

Journalist Sebastian Denis has revealed on X that Kerkez ‘is heading to Liverpool’ despite interest from Manchester City.

The well-connected source has reported in FootMercato that Man City have long wanted to sign Kerkez, but the Bournemouth star is now ‘destined for Liverpool, who have entered into advanced talks for his recruitment’.

Following Kerkez’s decision to pick Liverpool over Man City, Pep Guardiola’s side are now talks to sign Algeria international left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri from Wolves.

Denis wrote on X: “Milos Kerkez was a priority but the player is heading to Liverpool, Manchester City is pushing hard for Rayan Aït-Nouri

“Understand that the Skyblues have already held talks with Wolverhampton and the Algerian international.”

Liverpool plan bid for Milos Kerkez – report

The i Paper has also reported Man City’s interest in Kerkez, adding that the left-back’s ‘preference’ is ‘to move to Liverpool’.

The publication has further noted that it is due to Kerkez’s decision that Man City are now focusing on securing the services of Ait-Nouri.

While Liverpool are said to be determined to sign the Hungarian star, they are not planning to pay Bournemouth’s asking price.

Instead of bidding £45million for Kerkez, Liverpool’s ‘first offer will come in lower than Bournemouth’s asking price’.

It must be noted that Bournemouth recently sold Deal Huijsen to Real Madrid for £50million and are under no pressure to sell Kerkez on the cheap.

