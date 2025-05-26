Liverpool have agreed personal terms with one of their top targets, according to Fabrizio Romano, as Arne Slot’s summer transfer plan gets into full swing.

Slot has led Liverpool to the Premier League title in his first season in charge of the Reds. Many expected the 2024/25 campaign to be a transitional period for the Merseyside outfit following the departure of Jurgen Klopp, but Slot took no time in leading the Reds back to the top of English football.

However, with the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea all expected to reinforce their respective squads in the summer transfer window, Liverpool are aware that they cannot stand still and have to make new signings.

Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz has agreed to join Liverpool this summer, while Romano reported on X on May 20 that his club team-mate Jeremie Frimpong has already ‘completed first and second part of his medical with formal steps and announcement to follow’ and gave the deal ‘Here we go’.

Goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili will become part of the Liverpool squad next season and will arrive from Valencia, with this particular deal having been agreed upon last summer.

It has now been reported that Liverpool are inching closer to making their third signing of the summer transfer window.

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported in September 2024 that Liverpool are keen on signing Kerkez from Bournemouth in the summer of 2025.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Bournemouth want £45million for the Hungary international left-back, who was described by his former AZ team-mate Mathew Ryan as “a crazy dude” who is “aggressive” and “powerful” in Soccer News in July 2023.

Romano has now revealed that Liverpool have a deal in place with Bournemouth left-back Kerkez.

The journalist told GiveMeSport: “My information, guys, is that Kerkez already has an agreement on personal terms with Liverpool. So just about some small details to be clarified.

“And then Liverpool are in contact with Bournemouth. Liverpool are still working on this one.

“So not only Wirtz, not only Frimpong, also in active conversations for Kerkez, and this week, the conversations will continue to get the deal done.”

What Milos Kerkez has said about his future

Kerkez has been one of the best left-backs in the Premier League this season and was a star for Bournemouth.

The 21-year-old scored two goals and provided five assists in 38 appearances in the league for the Cherries.

With the Premier League campaign now over, Kerkez has admitted that he does not know if he will stay at Bournemouth for another season.

The left-back wrote on Instagram: “38 games, 38 started, we finished the job and broke the record, thanks to the fans and everyone for support.

“Thanks to the gaffer for trusting me to start all 38 games and special thanks to the one above for keeping me safe and healthy and of course nothing would be possible without my family, I don’t know what will happen in next week but cherries family thank you!”

