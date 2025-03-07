Liverpool are determined to sign Milos Kerkez in the summer transfer window, TEAMtalk understands, with Manchester United and Real Madrid’s stance on a potential deal for the Bournemouth left-back also revealed.

Kerkez has been on the books of Bournemouth since the summer of 2023 when he joined from AZ and has established himself as one of the best young left-backs in the Premier League. The 21-year-old gave one assist in 33 appearances for the Cherries last season and has scored two goals and provided four assists in 30 matches in all competitions so far this campaign.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Liverpool are keen on signing Kerkez from Premier League rivals Bournemouth in the summer transfer window.

The Premier League leaders consider the Hungary international left-back their top target for the left-back role.

With Andy Robertson aging and not having a particularly great season personally and Kostas Tsimikas not at the level to be Liverpool’s first-choice left-back, the Merseyside club are on the hunt for a new player for that position.

Liverpool initiated contact with Kerkez in December 2024 and have kept him high on the shortlist for the summer transfer window.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Man Utd were interested in a deal for Kerkez in the January transfer window.

However, Man Utd have now cooled their interest in the Hungarian because of Bournemouth’s high demands. The Cherries want €50million (£42m, $54.3m) for Kerkez.

Moreover, the Red Devils signed Patrick Dorgu from Lecce in January.

We also understand that Man Utd are monitoring Sporting CP full-back Geovany Quenda, who, like Dorgu, can operate on either flank.

Real Madrid view Milos Kerkez as second choice – sources

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Madrid are also looking at a potential deal for Kerkez.

However, unlike Liverpool, the Bournemouth star is not the first-choice left-back target for the defending Spanish and European champions.

Madrid are keen on signing AC Milan star Theo Hernandez in the summer transfer window.

Kerkez is Madrid’s back-up option if they fail to bring the 27-year-old France international left-back back to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Manchester City are interested in Hernandez as well , so Los Blancos are exploring all the options and not putting all their eggs in one basket.

Latest Liverpool news: Joshua Kimmich blow, Hugo Ekitike interest

Liverpool wanted to sign Joshua Kimmich as a free agent at the end of the season, but the Reds’ hopes have been squashed,

It has been reported in the German media that Kimmich has decided to sign a new contract with Bayern Munich.

The Germany international, who can play as a midfielder or right-back, will extend his stay at the Allianz Arena,

Liverpool have a very strong and potent attacking unit, but there is speculation that Slot wants more firepower.

It has been claimed in the French media that Liverpool are interested in a deal for Hugo Ekitike.

Ekitike failed to make a huge impact during his time at Paris Saint-Germain, but the French striker has been on fire for Eintracht Frankfurt this season.

Meanwhile, the Italian media is reporting that Inter Milan are interested in signing Curtis Jones from Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

Jones is not guaranteed a place in Slot’s starting line-up, and Serie A giants Inter could make a move for the midfielder if Hakan Calhanoglu leaves.

