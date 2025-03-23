Liverpool appear to be closing in on signing Martin Zubimendi in January

Liverpool want to sign both Milos Kerkez and Martin Zubimendi in the summer transfer window, with a report revealing how the Anfield chiefs view the two players, as Arne Slot prepares to make a bid for a Serie A forward.

Despite Liverpool having a very good campaign in Slot’s first season in charge which could culminate in the Reds winning the Premier League title, the Merseyside club’s chiefs have identified a key area to strengthen in the summer transfer window. While Liverpool would love to extend the contracts of Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold, the Premier League leaders also recognise the need for a long-term replacement for Andy Robertson at left-back.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher reported on March 17 that Milos Kerkez is at the top of Liverpool’s left-back shortlist for the summer.

We exclusively reported back in September 2024 that the Bournemouth left-back was on the radar of Liverpool.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that defending Spanish and European champions Real Madrid are also keen on a summer deal for the 21-year-old Hungary international left-back, who was described by his former AZ team-mate Mathew Ryan as “a crazy dude” who is “aggressive” and “powerful” in Dutch outlet Soccer News in July 2023.

GiveMeSport has now brought an update on the situation of Kerkez, revealing that he “looks increasingly likely to join from Bournemouth”.

‘The defensive unit is set for reinforcements,’ states the report. ‘A new centre-back is a priority, but the full-back positions are another major area of focus, with Liverpool actively scouting options.

‘Milos Kerkez looks increasingly likely to join from Bournemouth, but versatile defenders like Jorrel Hato and David Hancko – of Ajax and Feyenoord respectively – have also been under consideration, as well as Fulham’s Antonee Robinson.’

GiveMeSport has also revealed that Liverpool have not given up hopes of signing Zubimendi from Real Sociedad this summer.

The Spain international midfielder was all set to join Liverpool last summer, but he had a late change of heart and decided to stay put at Sociedad.

TEAMtalk understands that Arsenal are pressing ahead with their plan to bring Zubimendi to the Emirates Stadium this summer, but Liverpool are now being touted as a potential destination.

GiveMeSport notes: ‘Midfield saw a major overhaul last summer, but the one missing piece – a true defensive midfielder – was never properly addressed.

‘That will almost certainly change this time. Stuttgart’s Angelo Stiller and Brighton & Hove Albion’s Carlos Baleba are both emerging as potential solutions, while Martin Zubimendi’s name continues to crop up despite his pending move to Arsenal from Real Sociedad.’

Liverpool plan Ademola Lookman bid – report

TEAMtalk understands that Liverpool are interested in signing a new forward in the summer transfer window.

With Darwin Nunez likely to leave, the Reds want a new striker, with Newcastle United star Alexander Isak a major target.

Ademola Lookman has also been linked with a move to Anfield, with the Italian media recently claiming that Liverpool have made the Atalanta star their ‘top’ target should Salah leave this summer.

According to Fichajes, Liverpool are willing to offer €75million (£63m, $81.5m) to sign Lookman this summer, with Chelsea also keen on the former Everton player.

Latest Liverpool news: Bastoni price-tag, 'Unhappy' Nunez

Liverpool will have to pay £60million for Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni, according to the report.

The Reds are looking at Bastoni as a potential replacement for Virgil van Dijk.

Darwin Nunez is reportedly unhappy at Liverpool.

The striker wanted to leave the Reds in the January transfer window and move to the Saudi Pro League.

Nunez could push for an exit from Anfield as soon as the season ends, according to a report.

Meanwhile, Celtic are reported to be among the clubs considering bids for Liverpool midfielder Wataru Endo in the summer transfer window.

