Liverpool have received a huge boost in their quest to sign Milos Kerkez, with a journalist claiming that the Bournemouth left-back is keen on a move to Anfield, as TEAMtalk reveals the Cherries’ plan regarding the Hungarian star.

While Liverpool look set to win the Premier League title this season, Fenway Sports Group (FSG) are aware that they need to strengthen their squad. The futures of central defender Virgil van Dijk and forward Mohamed Salah need to be resolved, while Trent Alexander-Arnold will also have to be replaced as the right-back seems headed for Real Madrid.

Another area that Liverpool want to address in the summer transfer window is left-back.

Andy Robertson has not had the best of seasons for the Reds, while Kostas Tsimikas is not at the level to play week in and week out in Arne Slot’s starting line-up.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher reported back in September 2024 that Liverpool are keen on signing Kerkez from Premier League rivals Bournemouth in the summer transfer window.

On March 17, TEAMtalk reported that ‘Kerkez is at the top of Liverpool’s left-back shortlist’.

It has now been claimed that the 21-year-old Hungary international left-back – who was described by his former AZ team-mate Mathew Ryan as “a crazy dude” who is “aggressive” and “powerful” in Soccer News in July 2023 – wants to make the switch to Liverpool and play under Slot in the summer transfer window.

Liverpool FC reporter David Lynch said on Anfield Index: “I just would not be shocked at all if it ends up being Milos Kerkez.

‘I’m kind of putting my neck on the line a little bit more because it’s just everything about it seems to make an awful lot of sense.

“The player wants to move, he would be willing to make that move, and Liverpool are in a good position. The Richard Hughes factor and the fact that Liverpool are definitely going to sign a left-back.”

READ MORE

🔴 Liverpool ‘played poker and lost’ as finger-pointing begins over Alexander-Arnold’s Real Madrid move

🔴 Liverpool told ‘life goes on’ after Alexander-Arnold as Henry Winter names ‘unfazed’ star to take place

Bournemouth demand for Milos Kerkez – sources

TEAMtalk’s contributor, Ben Jacobs, has shed light on Bournemouth’s plans regarding Kerkez.

According to Jacobs, Bournemouth are planning to hold an internal meeting on Zoom regarding outgoings this week.

One of the players that the Cherries, who are in running for a place in the Premier League top four this season, are going to discuss is Kerkez.

Jacobs has revealed that Bournemouth will not stand in Kerkez’s way if he wants to leave the club this summer, providing a competitive offer is made.

As long as the Cherries chairman Bill Foley believes that the deal is right financially for the club and the player wants to advance his career, he is prepared to sell him.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that it could take £40million or more for Liverpool to prise Kerkez away from Premier League rivals Bournemouth this summer.

Latest Liverpool news: Man City move, Diaz issue

According to a report in Spain, Manchester City made a move to convince Trent Alexander-Arnold to move to the Etihad Stadium, but the Liverpool right-back’s decision was made regarding a switch to Real Madrid.

Liverpool chiefs and manager Slot are reported to be at odds over the future of Colombia international winger Luis Diaz.

Meanwhile, Madrid have a plan in place to stop Liverpool from signing their promising young defender Raul Asencio.

The rise of Milos Kerkez

By Samuel Bannister

August 2020 – Makes his senior debut in the Hungarian second tier at the age of just 16 years and nine months.

February 2021– After receiving a call from Paolo Maldini, moves to Italy to link up with AC Milan’s youth system.

January 2022 – Having never graduated to Milan’s first team, completes a move to AZ, initially linking up with the Dutch side’s reserve team.

May 2022 – Makes his first senior appearance for AZ in an Eredivisie match.

June 2022 – Earns his first call-up to the Hungary national team, but remains an unused substitute.

August 2022 – Scores his first goal for AZ, which was the winner against Sparta Rotterdam.

September 2022 – Makes his international debut for Hungary in a win over Germany.

May 2023 – Starts the second leg of the Europa Conference League semi-final against West Ham to reach 17 appearances in the competition from his debut European season.

July 2023 – After being linked with Lazio and Benfica, moves to the Premier League instead by joining Bournemouth.

August 2023 – Makes his Premier League debut and the first of 33 appearances in his maiden season in English football.

June 2024 – Starts all three of Hungary’s group-stage matches at Euro 2024 before their elimination.

November 2024 – Provides both of his side’s assists in a 2-1 win as Bournemouth secure a historic first ever victory over Manchester City.

November 2024 – Scores his first Premier League goal in a win over Wolves.

March 2025 – Reaches five assists for the season by setting up a goal against Spurs.