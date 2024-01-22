Mo Salah agent delivers worst possible news on Liverpool star’s hamstring injury in blow to Klopp

Mohamed Salah’s agent has revealed that the Liverpool forward’s hamstring injury is ‘more serious than first thought’ in news that will come as a crushing blow to Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds attacker was forced off in the first half of Egypt’s 2-2 draw with Ghana in their Africa Cup of Nations Group B opener last Thursday.

Klopp confirmed on Sunday that Salah will return to the UK for treatment, although he insists the 31-year-old will be able to play again at the tournament if he recovers and Egypt are still alive.

However, Salah’s agent has effectively ruled Salah out of the remainder of AFCON by claiming he will now be out for ’21-28 days’.

In a post on X on Monday evening, Salah’s representative, Ramy Abbas, wrote: “Mohammed’s injury is more serious than first thought and he will be out for 21-28 days, and not 2 games.

“His best chance at participating in the current AFCON is by undergoing intensive rehabilitation in the UK and rejoining the team as soon as he is fit.”

Speaking after Liverpool’s impressive 4-0 win over Bournemouth on Sunday, Klopp first revealed that Salah will travel back to the club for treatment.

“That’s the plan, if that’s already decided 100 per cent, I don’t know but that’s the plan,” the German said.

“However long he’s out, I think, probably everyone sees this, it makes sense that he does rehab with us or our people, that’s the plan. If that’s written in stone already, I don’t know.”

Asked if he has spoken to Salah, Klopp replied: “Yes, directly after but since the night it happened he’s in contact our doctor and the doc tells me the news. I think he will be back.”

Klopp will now be relying on the likes of Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota to step up the plate even more over the next couple of weeks.

The attacking duo both scored braces in the win on the south coast and will almost certainly remain in the starting XI for the Carabao Cup semi-final, second-leg clash with Fulham at Craven Cottage on Wednesday evening.

Klopp’s men lead 2-1 from the opening leg and remain firm favorites to book a final date at Wembley with either Chelsea or Middlesbrough on February 25.

