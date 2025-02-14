Mo Salah agent drops huge clue on Liverpool contract decision

The agent of Mohamed Salah has dropped a potentially telling clue on whether his client will sign a new contract at Liverpool.

Salah remains Liverpool’s most potent attacking weapon despite his advancing age. In fact, the 32-year-old is arguably enjoying the best season of his career, with 27 goals and 19 assists to his name already this campaign.

However, Liverpool are facing up to the daunting prospect of entering next season without three of their biggest stars.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah are all scheduled to become free agents in the summer. As such, the trio can sign pre-contract agreements with overseas sides right now.

Liverpool’s intention is to tie all three superstars down to new deals and offers have been put to the players.

And in a potentially encouraging update for those wishing to see Salah stay, the Egyptian’s agent has posted what appears to be a positive update on X.

Responding to a post from Empire of the Kop that featured Arne Slot and Liverpool’s title hopes, Salah’s agent, Ramy Abbas Issa, simply stated: “Excellent at his job.”

Salah’s agent posts on his X account incredibly rarely and often uses those opportunities to cut through speculation and offer hints as to what his superstar client will do.

Indeed, the post referring to Slot as an excellent manager was just Issa’s second post on X in 2025.

Mo Salah contract latest

Providing TEAMtalk with an exclusive update on Liverpool’s various contract situations, trusted reporter, Ben Jacobs, claimed new deals for Salah and Van Dijk are going to plan.

However, there is less certainty regarding Alexander-Arnold who remains Real Madrid’s No 1 transfer target.

Club sources have consistently said since November that talks with Salah and Van Dijk have been positive, but reaching an agreement with one or both was always expected to go beyond the winter window.

In Salah’s case, discussions are framed around contract length. Keeping Salah as Liverpool’s best-paid player is likely, but in a longer-term deal, the club would perhaps want to protect themselves against an eventuality where Salah’s role becomes somewhat diminished.

Salah’s preference has been for a two-year contract with a one-year option, although he has not shut the door on something shorter.

Positive talks are ongoing with Salah and Liverpool aren’t in any sort of panic, as they know the Egyptian international will give priority to those negotiations despite having other high-profile suitors.

Al-Hilal is most likely destination if Salah chooses to leave Liverpool. Saudi dealmakers are still willing to pay him over £160million a year, making him the joint best-paid player in the Saudi Pro League alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, who is also in talks to extend his stay in Saudi.

TEAMtalk can confirm that Saudi dealmakers have made a new, direct approach to Liverpool, to ask whether the Reds would allow him to leave three weeks early to play in the Club World Cup for Al-Hilal, which begins on the 10th of June.

This is part of due diligence and not necessarily a clue of confidence Salah will leave Anfield.

Salah’s contract is currently set to expire on the 30th of June, but Liverpool would not stand in his way if he does decide to sign for Al-Hilal.

Right now, Liverpool have an active offer for Salah on the table and their sole focus is on finding clarity in the coming weeks.

Jacobs’ full update – including his assessments on Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold’s situations – can be found here.

