Mo Salah agent stirs the pot over Liverpool future after big Mbappe twist fuels tantalising Anfield proposition

Mohamed Salah might currently be away with Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations but that has not stopped a throwaway comment from his agent over the Liverpool winger’s long-term future making the headlines.

The 31-year-old Anfield legend has continually been linked with a move away from Liverpool during his six-and-a-half years with the club, with the Saudi Pro League now deemed the likeliest destination after previous talk of a switch to Real Madrid.

Al-Ittihad are known to have pushed hard to land Salah in September, reportedly offering him a package worth a staggering £215million, and that threat is unlikely to disappear any time soon.

Salah is only under contract on Merseyside for another 18 months until June 2025, leaving Liverpool incredibly vulnerable to approaches for their star man.

Those rumours have grown even louder due to events at PSG as the Reds continue to be linked with a spectacular move for Kylian Mbappe to potentially replace Salah.

Mbappe’s contract with PSG expires this summer, meaning he is free to speak to foreign clubs about a free transfer at the end of the season.

And as talks of an agreement with Real Madrid has been completely shot down, that still leaves Liverpool as a viable option for the France international.

Mbappe rumours could grow even further after Salah’s agent Ramy Abbas Issa gave an update about his client’s feelings towards leaving Liverpool.

He is clearly looking to stir the pot, by replying to a post from Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna from March 2023, which reported Salah was ‘open’ to leaving Liverpool that summer and favoured a move to Spain. Over eight months later, Issa simply replied with: “You just don’t know.”

The reason behind Issa’s tweet is completely open to interpretation, but Liverpool fans will be hoping that hints towards Salah signing a new deal at Anfield instead.

He last penned a deal back in July 2022, ramping up his salary to whopping £350,000 per week in the process.

Salah still Liverpool’s prized asset

Salah’s form has certainly not been affected by the talk surrounding his future, with the forward notching 18 goals and nine assists in 27 games so far this season.

He will certainly be sorely missed during his time at the AFCON, although the Reds were still able to battle their way to a 2-0 FA Cup third-round win at Arsenal on Sunday and will face the winners of the Norwich/Bristol Rovers replay at home in round four at the end of January.

Klopp, though, is confident he has the squad at his disposal to cope with Salah’s absence.

The Reds boss said: “We have different options and we can change the system. When Mo is playing it makes sense that we play a specific way so that he can be in his favourite position, he deserves that and he helps us there the most.

“But when he’s not there we have to be creative and maybe we will be. I don’t know what surprises you after all these years but maybe it will! Not for the sake of it, but maybe. Let’s see.”

Liverpool are back in action on Wednesday evening when they host Fulham in a Carabao Cup semi-final first leg clash at Anfield.

