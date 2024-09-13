The agent of Mohamed Salah has broken his silence on the hot topic of whether the Liverpool winger will or won’t sign a new contract.

Like Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk, Salah is in the final year of his contract at Anfield. As such, the trio will all be free to sign pre-contract agreements with overseas sides come January 1 if new deals aren’t ironed out over the next three-and-a-half months.

Salah raised eyebrows in the aftermath of Liverpool’s 3-0 victory over Manchester United a fortnight ago when stating he’s in his “last year” at Liverpool.

While some outlets took that to mean Salah is definitely leaving, others have adopted a more cautious view.

Indeed, there is a belief Salah’s comments have been slightly taken out of context, with his “last year” claim simply referring to the obvious – this is the last season he’s contracted to. At no point did Salah say he wants to or will leave Liverpool.

Now, Salah’s agent, Ramy Abass Issa, has weighed in on the rampant speculation engulfing his client.

Taking to X, Issa suggested a lot has been reported about Salah’s situation and very little of it has credibility.

In the agent’s mind, the only people who truly know what Salah wants and intends to do are the agent and Salah himself.

“FYI (for your information) – all those ‘journalists’ who imply having ‘inside information’ about Mohamed’s future are making claims/posts based on absolutely nothing,” wrote the agent. “Just click-whoring.

“‘Sources close to Mohamed’ don’t exist. This post is really just to tell you that they don’t know.”

What has been said about Salah?

In the immediate aftermath of Salah’s comments, senior Sky Sports reporter, Melissa Reddy, wrote: ‘Sky Sports News understands his preference would be to remain with the Anfield side.’

That was followed by the Liverpool Echo who listed three reasons why Salah is ‘desperate’ to sign a new deal on Merseyside. The first two related to breaking records. The third centred on Salah and his family being settled in Liverpool.

Elsewhere, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano subsequently stated talks between Salah’s camp and Liverpool will definitely be held in the near future.

Football Insider then claimed the Reds hope to seal a new deal long before the January window opens. As mentioned, Salah would be able to sign a pre-contract agreement with overseas clubs from January 1.

The Mirror and CNN journalist, Darren Lewis, then explained why Jurgen Klopp leaving might actually embolden Salah to stay.

Indeed, if the winger is truly seeking a new challenge, then the change of working under a new manager in Arne Slot could satisfy his desire for something new.

Going against the grain, Liverpool icon Graeme Souness has suggested Salah may already have ‘lined up’ a move to Saudi Arabia.

“Me, I actually think he’s made his mind up,” Souness told talkSPORT earlier this week. “I think he’s got something lined up.

“Looking at it, I think that [the comments after the Man Utd victory] came out not the way he wanted, because I think he tried to recover from it further in the interview on Sky.

“You’ve got to factor in his family as well. His wife might want to go to Saudi Arabia. He might want to take his kids back to an Arab-speaking country. These are things we can’t answer.”

Of course, it is impossible to know who specifically Salah’s agent is referring to in his post as he did not name names.

Van Dijk’s big hint / Kelleher’s exit plea

Van Dijk is another ultra high profile Liverpool player in the last year of his deal, though the Dutchman has strongly hinted he wants to re-sign.

While on international duty with the Netherlands earlier this week, Van Dijk stated: “At both teams (Liverpool and Netherlands) I am still Virgil van Dijk, the big leader! And I certainly want to remain that for the next two years.”

Conversely, one player who looks destined to leave the Reds is back-up goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

The international break provided the Irishman with an opportunity to voice his concerns over his game-time at club level. That came after Liverpool signed Giorgi Mamardashvili (since loaned back to Valencia).

Mamardashvili has been lined up as Liverpool’s long-term successor to Alisson Becker. As such, Kelleher is now well aware he’ll not get the chance to be the number one at Anfield.

“I think I’ve made it clear in the last few years that I want to go and be a number one and play week in, week out,” admitted Kelleher.

“The club have made that decision to get another goalkeeper in as well which, obviously from the outside looking in, looks like they’ve made a decision to go in a different direction.”

Salah still value for money at 32

Usually, when a player passes the age of 30, it signifies the end of their career is near. Players can start to show signs of decline and it often causes clubs to have second thoughts about committing to them for the long-term.

Salah is already the joint-third highest-paid player in the Premier League, with only Manchester City duo Kevin de Bruyne and Erling Haaland pocketing more.

Therefore, Liverpool have to weigh up the risk and reward of giving a 32-year-old another lucrative deal. But Salah isn’t like most players at his age.

His game has been built around his thrilling pace. Salah is a deadly player on the counter attack and he has become a lethal finisher at the end of such moves.

With three goals from three under Arne Slot so far this season, Salah still seems to be at the peak of his powers, so Liverpool would be justified in giving him another rich contract.

Furthermore, Salah has repeatedly proven there’s far more to his game than just goals. Indeed, he’s already Liverpool’s second highest assister in the Premier League era with 72.

That equates to roughly 10 assists per Premier League season and is a figure bettered only by club icon Steven Gerrard in the EPL era (92 assists).

Among the league’s best-paid players, Salah is still by far one of the better value-for-money examples in terms of his efficiency, output and consistency on the pitch.

But will Liverpool have to raise his club-record earnings even more if he is to extend with them? Salah’s agent has played hardball in the past and his stance is unlikely to soften given his client remains a world class performer.

