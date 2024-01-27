The end-of-season departure of Jurgen Klopp could have far-reaching consequences for all associated with Liverpool after a damaging report speculated that Mo Salah could be the first of five big-name departures from Anfield in the wake of the news.

The German coach dropped the bombshell announcement on Friday that this would be his final season at Anfield and he would be walking away from the Liverpool hotseat once the current campaign came to an end, bringing the curtain down on a hugely-successful nine years in charge. Citing a lack of energy behind his reasoning, Klopp will forever be considered one of the club’s greatest-ever managers.

“I told the club already in November,” the 56-year-old said, whose side are currently top of the Premier League.

“I can understand that it’s a shock for a lot of people in this moment, when you hear it for the first time, but obviously I can explain it – or at least try to explain it.

“I love absolutely everything about this club, I love everything about the city, I love everything about our supporters, I love the team, I love the staff. I love everything. But that I still take this decision shows you that I am convinced it is the one I have to take.

“It is that I am, how can I say it, running out of energy. I have no problem now, obviously, I knew it already for longer that I will have to announce it at one point, but I am absolutely fine now. I know that I cannot do the job again and again and again and again.”

The conversation now is led by who Liverpool will opt for as their next manager, with a host of top names linked.

To that end, former Reds midfielder Xabi Alonso is currently the favourites for the job, given the incredible job he is currently doing with Bayer Leverkusen.

However, the Reds have reportedly learned of a major issue in their hunt for Alonso and could yet switch their focus towards another Bundesliga option.

Whoever takes charge, however, could find themselves walking straight into a tricky situation with Salah, who has long been linked with a blockbuster move to Saudi Arabia.

Indeed, with Liverpool rejecting a £150m offer from Al-Ittihad over the summer, the Saudi Pro-League side are expected to come back in with a similar offer to try and prise the Egyptian away once again when the current season comes to an end.

With his contract due to expire in 2025, Liverpool can either offer Salah a new deal, or cash in on their prized asset.

As a result, the Daily Express now claims Salah could look to make that decision for them, deciding that, given Klopp’s decision to quit together with the impact the German has had on his career, that he too could decide now is the best time to walk away.

Stan Collymore explains why Salah could quit Reds

Discussing his future on Merseyside, former Reds striker Stan Collymore feels Klopp’s exit may not actually have all that strong a bearing on Salah’s decision.

However, writing for Caught Offside, Collymore insists the Saudi billions could have the influence and that Salah’s mind may already have been made up.

“One of the biggest talking points following Klopp’s announcement has been what it may mean for Mo Salah. Will he go to Saudi in the summer? Will he stay? Will he sign a new contract? – Nobody knows, but I am not sure Klopp’s departure has anything to do with whatever Salah decides.”

Turning focus to Klopp, he commented: “I think the fact Klopp has done it all and won it all, along with other factors, such as having to do everything the hard way in comparison with his biggest rival Pep Guardiola has played a part over the years.

“Obviously, Liverpool are a top club and they’ve got a lot of money, but Klopp has probably felt at times like he is pushing water up a hill. Salah and Sadio Mane turned out to be incredible transfers, but Liverpool’s owners hardly broke the bank for either, and not only that, but he couldn’t keep the pair together – he had to lose one of them, which obviously turned out to be Mane to Bayern Munich.

“Those kinds of things don’t happen at City, where not only are you buying on a lesser budget, but you’re also having to offload to keep everything ticking over. There must have been some really frustrating times for Klopp over the years.

“So regardless of whether or not Salah does end up playing in Saudi Arabia’s Pro League, I think the time probably is right for Klopp to move on and enjoy the next chapter of his life.”

Four other stars could also see their Liverpool future in doubt after Klopp news

In addition to Salah, the Daily Express also speculates that four other players could see their futures in Anfield in doubt following Klopp’s exit news.

And first up, they speculate that the time could also be up for Virgil van Dijk, whose own deal also expires in 2025.

Van Dijk has been in imperious form again this season, but does turn 33 over the summer.

Whether it happens now or at the end of his deal in 18 months, the Express suggests the exit of his manager could force the Dutchman to reflect on his own future. As a result, the towering Dutchman could also seek one final career challenge in the wake of the news.

The writing could also be on the wall for Darwin Nunez, who on a deal that could ultimately top £85m, is the club’s all-time most-costly signing.

However, while Nunez has shown flashes of his incredible quality, he is also quite a frustrating player to watch and can be guilty of spurning gilt-edged chances.

Any new manager who comes in may not afford the Uruguayan the same patience and faith that Klopp has done, while a change in style from a new coach could also negatively impact Nunez.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is another who has benefited from Klopp’s wisdom and faith over the years, having made the breakthrough into the side under him and then being transitioned into something of a hybrid midfield role under his guidance.

But with interest in his services from Real Madrid and Barcelona, it’s speculated he too could be tempted by something new in the wake of Klopp’s announcement.

And finally, the paper also says talented young defender Jarell Quansah may also see his opportunities limited by a new coach, having made 16 senior appearances so far this season.

