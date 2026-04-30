Could Mo Salah and Andy Robertson join the same club?

Liverpool icons Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson could sign for the same club when leaving Anfield this summer, with reports revealing that talks are underway.

Salah and Robertson will both end their incredible spells at Liverpool once the season concludes. The Reds have agreed to terminate Salah’s contract a year early, while Robertson’s deal will expire on June 30.

The double exit will mark the end of an era at Liverpool. Salah and Robertson were crucial to their success under Jurgen Klopp, as well as the Premier League title triumph with Arne Slot last season.

Both stars feel they can continue playing at the highest level, and their availability has prompted interest from several major clubs.

It emerged earlier on Thursday that Salah could reject the Saudis by joining Turkish giants Fenerbahce. Turkish source A Spor claimed Fenerbahce have already met twice with the winger’s agent, Ramy Abbas Issa.

It is possible that Salah reunites with Robertson at the Chobani Stadium, as Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu – who has 2.2 million followers on X/Twitter – states that Fenerbahce have ‘brought Robertson’s agent to Istanbul’.

Fenerbahce have made a ‘verbal offer’ to the left-back, which is ‘under consideration’.

Although, the reporter does add that talks have been ‘halted’ ahead of the club’s presidential election, which is due to take place on June 6-7.

Salah reportedly wants €385,000 (£333k) a week to join Fenerbahce, though Robertson’s demands have yet to emerge.

Liverpool fans would love to see Salah and Robertson continue playing together, as long as it is outside of the Premier League.

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Uproar at Fenerbahce

But it is important to note that there is unrest at Fenerbahce, not just because of the election. Manager Domenico Tedesco has been sacked after a damning 3-0 defeat to Galatasaray, which seriously dented Fenerbahce’s hopes of leapfrogging their rivals in the title race.

It would be a surprise if Salah and Robertson waited until after Fenerbahce elect their new president to finalise their futures, as the pair are in demand.

We revealed on April 17 that Saudi Arabia chiefs are stepping up their pursuit of Salah. It is even possible that he joins Brendan Rodgers’ Al-Qadsiah.

We confirmed April 12 that Robertson has agreed terms to join Tottenham Hotspur, should they avoid relegation. The deal has already been approved by Roberto De Zerbi.

Our sources state that Celtic and Hull City are also keeping close tabs on his situation. Robertson grew up supporting Celtic, while he shone at Hull to earn a move to Liverpool in July 2017.