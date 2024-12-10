Liverpool have been given fresh hope that Mo Salah will commit to a new deal at Anfield after a telling update from Reds teammate Alexis Mac Allister, with the Argentine also making clear his stance on the futures of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk.

The trio are all out of contract at the end of the season and are now an uncomfortable 22 days away from being able to sign a pre-contract agreement to join an overseas club of their choice. But while some clubs would be fearing the worst at this stage, there remains hope and positivity at Anfield that Liverpool will still secure their star trio to new deals.

Certainly, the loss of Salah would hit Liverpool impossibly hard. The Egyptian has been Liverpool’s top scorer in all of his seven seasons at Anfield so far, while this term under Arne Slot he is arguably in the form of his career, having already amassed 15 goals and 12 assists from 21 appearances – a goal contribution every 63.07 minutes, which is quite frankly ridiculous.

A sizeable update on Salah’s future arrived on Monday courtesy of Sky Sports News reporter Melissa Reddy, who revealed that despite so far failing to agree terms on a new deal, Salah is unlikely to take up the option of speaking with overseas suitors from January 1.

Now further hope that Liverpool can retain their star man has arrived from his Reds teammate Mac Allister, who revealed his belief that the ‘legend of the club’ is ‘happy’ and ‘wants to stay’.

“He inspires us a lot, on and off the pitch,” Mac Allister told AS. “He is an example of work and dedication, always looking to give the best of himself. He is a very hard-working person who gives everything to play football.

“On the pitch, you can see: Salah has that personality of always going for more, and when you have him by your side, you know that he is a player who will give you assists or score goals. Hopefully, he can continue like this, because he is one of the most important players for our team.

“Hopefully he can continue next year at Liverpool. I want the negotiations to be able to come to a successful conclusion. He looks happy here; He is a legend of the club. It would be ideal if he could finish his career here, but these are very personal decisions and it also depends on the club doing their analysis or making a decision.”

What has Mac Allister said on Alexander-Arnold and Van Dijk contracts?

Salah isn’t the only Reds star that Mac Allister hopes to keep and the Argentine also went to great lengths to underline the importance of both Alexander-Arnold and Van Dijk.

The duo have also been offered new deals at Anfield, and while terms have not yet been reached, TEAMtalk understands that there is optimism at Anfield that the duo will both stay.

Providing his thoughts on the pair, the World Cup-winning midfielder was also keen to remind them of their importance to the Liverpool cause.

“Yes, hopefully Trent and Virgil can continue with us along with Salah. Alexander-Arnold, for example, is fundamental as he was seen against Manchester City when he returned from injury. Its quality is enormous.

“I have always said that he was criticized for his defensive role, but I have no doubt that both in defence and in attack he is a differential player. In addition, he is strong and fast which allows him to find that balance between attack and defence. Like Salah, he is in negotiations and hopefully, he can continue in the team.”

Meanwhile, Liverpool have been dealt a fresh warning over the future of Caiomhin Kelleher with a former Premier League goalkeeper revealing his belief that the Irishman will depart Anfield in 2025 and has advised the player to get out as soon as he can.

Kelleher has been in inspired form for the Reds in recent weeks but his place in the side is threatened by the return to fitness of Alisson Becker, who is back in the squad and could start in Tuesday night’s Champions League clash against Girona.

Elsewhere, Jamie Carragher feels this could be the last season Liverpool fans get to ‘enjoy’ the erratic performances of Darwin Nunez.

The Uruguayan has just three goals and two assists to his name this season. Now Carragher has described the player as “a bit mad” and has also explained why he does not think he’ll still be at Anfield come next season.

His exit would leave Liverpool with a hole to fill in attack. And while both Omar Marmoush and Marcus Thuram have been linked with moves, the Reds are also reportedly on the trail of Brighton forward Joao Pedro, who is seen as an ideal player to knit the Reds attack together. Any move for the Brazilian, though, would not come cheap.

