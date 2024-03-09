Mo Salah breaks silence on Klopp impact on Liverpool future decision after ‘weird’ announcement

Will this season be Salah's last at Liverpool as well as Klopp's?

Mohamed Salah has explained the ‘weird’ way in which he found out Jurgen Klopp was leaving Liverpool – and opened up on whether it will have an impact on his own future.

Klopp’s decision to leave Liverpool, which was announced late in January but will only come into effect at the end of the season, sent shockwaves around the club. But it is not the only major topic at Anfield right now, as the future of arguably their best player, Salah, is also in doubt.

Salah is approaching the final year of his contract with Liverpool, which is the most lucrative there has ever been for a player in the club’s history.

The Saudi Pro League tried to charm him away last year, but Liverpool stood firm. It is now a priority for them to extend his contract if they can to reduce the risk of losing him for free in 2025.

But with Saudi admirers still present, could Klopp’s decision to make this his last Liverpool season encourage Salah to do something similar?

“No, no. It’s life. It’s part of life now,” Salah has clarified to Sky Sports regarding the impact of Klopp’s exit on his own future. “Everything moves.

“Players left the club already, very important players left the club. [The] manager [is] also very important for the club but he’s leaving the club.

“One day I will leave the club, but no [Klopp leaving won’t impact my decision].”

Salah details circumstances of Klopp exit announcement

Nevertheless, the reality of Klopp leaving could still be sinking in for Salah and other players the German tactician has got the best out of for Liverpool.

The Egyptian King has admitted he was taken aback when the Liverpool squad discovered Klopp would be departing.

“It was weird,” Salah reflected. “Usually we don’t do meeting at 10.30. 10.30 is report time, 12 is training, but they said there is a meeting at 10.30. I was like, ‘What?’

“The manager’s agent was here. I was like, ‘Oh, he’s renewing his contract’. Because usually there is no meeting at this time.

“Then five minutes before the meeting, Virg [van Dijk] says to me, ‘Do you know what the meeting is about?’ I said, ‘No?’ He says, ‘The manager is leaving’.

“He said, ‘Really, the manager is leaving’. I said, ‘Are you serious?’ He said, ‘Yeah’. I said, ‘Why?’ He said, ‘No idea.’

“Then the manager came in and everybody is asking. I don’t know, I don’t know. Then he just said it. It was just weird.

“No one knew before, nothing in the media. He didn’t even prepare us for that. He just said it one time. Okay, that was a weird day for us.”

Liverpool have been continuing their pursuit of major honours since Klopp’s announcement, starting with success in the Carabao Cup final recently.

Salah has had some injury issues recently, which meant he missed that final against his former club Chelsea, but still boasts 29 goal contributions from as many games this season.

