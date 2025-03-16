Carragher has urged Liverpool to get more help for Mo Salah

Jamie Carragher has stuck up for Mohamed Salah amid the criticism of his performance for Liverpool in their defeat to Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final – but the pundit believes the Reds need to inject their attack with two new weapons if it’s to get back to what it was like under Jurgen Klopp.

Salah struggled against Newcastle, delivering what could be classed as one of his worst games for Liverpool. It was the first time he failed to attempt a shot or create a chance when lasting 90 minutes in a Liverpool game.

Pundits piled on Salah for his dismal display, with Gary Neville noting he had “never seen Mo Salah as quiet” and one set of player ratings giving him a shocking 2/10.

The criticism comes amid the ongoing uncertainty over Salah’s future, with his contract running out at the end of the season and Liverpool at risk of losing him on a free transfer.

But even if Salah stays, Carragher thinks Liverpool need two new attackers to give the 32-year-old a helping hand.

“I think what this last week has done is probably shone a light on where Liverpool still need to improve in,” Carragher said on Sky Sports.

“I think the lack of pace in the team is glaring in the attack. I almost feel a little bit sorry for Mo Salah, because he’s taken a bit of criticism after the two Paris Saint-Germain games because he was up against possibly the best left-back in the world in Mendes who was fantastic. He didn’t do too much, he wasn’t great today.

“But he doesn’t get help off the other attackers. This is not like it was under Jurgen Klopp where Mane could bail Liverpool out of trouble or Firmino.

“The other attackers Liverpool have got are good players. They’re not great players.

“They’ve relied on him so far, so I don’t want to see too much criticism for Mo Salah over this last week.

“What it’s shone a light on is that Liverpool need to go and buy two attackers, not as squad players, possibly to play alongside Mo Salah hopefully for next season.

“I think that’s what’s happened in the last week. I’ve been excited, thinking Liverpool are going to win the league and there’s still lots to improve, so I’m not just saying this on the back of the team losing.

“I still think there’s a lot of areas for Liverpool to improve and I think they will in the summer.”

