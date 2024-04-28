Mo Salah: Liverpool change their stance on sale of Egyptian king in wake of Jurgen Klopp row

Major changes will occur at Liverpool over the summer with new manager Arne Slot set to take charge and several players expected to leave.

The departures of Thiago, Joel Matip and Adrian are all but confirmed but it also seems likely that talisman Mohamed Salah will finally seal a move to Saudi Arabia.

The Egyptian international was seen having a heated row with Jurgen Klopp in Liverpool’s draw with West Ham on Saturday – a result which effectively extinguished their title hopes.

The argument suggests that all is not well behind the scenes at Anfield and makes the sale of Salah even more likely.

The forward was the subject of a £150m bid from Saudi side Al Ittihad last summer and with his contract set to expire in 2025, the Reds would probably accept that this time around.

According to journalist Pete O’Rourke, Al Ittihad are indeed expected to come forward with another big offer for Salah in the coming weeks.

Liverpool now ‘more open’ to Mo Salah sale

O’Rourke states that Liverpool are expecting to receive a ‘similar offer’ to the one launched for Salah last summer.

The Merseyside club are now ‘more open to a sale’ of their all-time Premier League record goal scorer. This is despite the fact that supporters ‘would not want to lose Salah’ despite the player’s recent dip in form.

The report claims that the next bid for Salah is unlikely to get to the £200m mark as other outlets have suggested.

The ‘bidding will start at £100m’ and Al Ittihad are likely to go as high as £150m once again despite the fact that Salah will only have one year remaining on his deal come the summer.

Of course, Slot will have a say on Salah’s potential exit come the summer but financially, it would make sense if Liverpool accept a huge offer for the 31-year-old.

Salah’s potential departure will leave a huge void in Liverpool’s squad that will need filling.

Michael Edwards has already drawn up a shortlist of winger targets, with the likes of Juventus’ Federico Chiesa, Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sane and West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen all heavily linked.

Salah has scored an incredible 210 goals in 346 appearances for Liverpool, so there will be huge pressure on whoever Liverpool bring in to replace Salah.

