Liverpool superstar Mo Salah is adamant their latest title triumph eclipses their 2020 success and tastes sweeter in the absence of several star players and iconic former manager Jurgen Klopp – and the Egyptian did not hold back in explaining how Arne Slot had improved him as a player.

The Merseysiders wrapped up their 20th English league crown on Sunday when they thumped Tottenham 5-1 – a win that underlined their brilliance all season and dominance of a very one-sided title race. The latest success is the 20th time in Liverpool‘s history they have been crowned champions of English football, moving them level with Manchester United.

It is also the second time in five years they have lifted the Premier League, though their triumph in 2020 was done in the Covid-delayed season and done so in the absence of supporters. As a result, the full-time whistle on Sunday sparked scenes of sheer jubilation, given it is the first time they have shared such a moment in front of supporters since 1990.

As a result, Salah, whose goal on Sunday moved him ahead of Sergio Aguero as the highest scoring overseas player in Premier League history with 185 strikes, was asked how the two successes compare.

And the Egyptian King was wholly insistent that their 2025 coronation far exceeds their previous success.

Sharing his feelings with Sky Sports after the game, and having asked how it feels, Salah stated: “Incredible, incredible. To win the Premier League here with Liverpool, with the fans, is incredible.

“This is way better, 100%. Without Sadio [Mane], without Jurgen, without Bobby [Firmino], without everybody…it feels more special with the fans. I don’t want to take credit from anyone, but we have a different group now, a different manager, so to show we can do it again is something special.

“[Slot] is very honest, he’s quite tough – Dutch – but it’s his personality, but he made our lives easier because he [tells you] what he wants you to do. I’m glad we won it here.”

Salah on how Slot has improved him as a player

Salah has enjoyed the best season of his career, having scored an incredible 33 goals and added another 28 assists from 48 appearances – giving him a G/A every 75.29 minutes he’s been on the field this season.

And with Liverpool tying the player down to a new two-year deal, supporters can look forward to more Salah magic over the next couple of years.

Having now scored a total of 244 goals for Liverpool, Salah was asked how Slot had managed to help him take his game up another level when playing under Klopp.

And Salah replied: “You can see the numbers, it seems so! I know I don’t have to defend much, so…

“It’s quite tough to be fair to say one thing, but the tactics are quite different. I told him, ‘look, as long as you rest me defensively then I will provide offensively and then I will show you numbers’, and I’m glad that I did. It was the manager’s idea but he listens a lot. I spoke to him and he got his idea and you can see the numbers.

“To be fair, it’s quite tricky because when you play in the Premier League, you have to defend against your left-back. I told him I can gamble somehow a little bit here or there and when we get the ball, I’m always free and I can make a difference. I think the number of assists shows that it’s not just about goals, it’s about creating and making a difference for the team.”

