Liverpool are facing a losing battle to keep Mo Salah it has been claimed, with a trusted source revealing the star is in advanced talks over a move to PSG and with the Egyptian now described as ‘closer than ever’ to leaving Anfield.

The Egyptian has proved one of Liverpool‘s greatest-ever signings following a bargain £36.9m move from Roma in summer 2017, having scored a phenomenal 224 goals and added another 100 assists from just 369 appearances for the club. While he has also played a major role in helping Liverpool win seven major honours in that time, Salah will hope to end the season with more silverware in the bag, with the Reds looking well-placed for Premier League title glory in Arne Slot’s first season in charge.

Indeed, Sunday’s 2-0 win over Manchester City saw Slot’s side move nine points clear at the summit, having won 18 of his first 20 games in charge across all competitions. Salah scored one and made the other, serving as a timely reminder of his unquestionable importance to the Reds.

However, fears this could be his last season at Anfield appear to be growing by the day. He is now just 30 days away from being able to sign a pre-contract agreement overseas and now L’Equipe has dropped a bombshell update claiming the 32-year-old has a ‘good chance’ of joining PSG and is on the cusp of agreeing terms with the French giants.

They report that Salah has a good relationship with the French giants’ president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and the winger is now ‘actively engaging’ in discussions over a move to Paris. As a result, he is seen as being ‘closer than ever’ to leaving Liverpool and with the player set to be offered a lucrative contract to move to France at the season’s end.

Such a loss would leave Liverpool and Slot with a near-impossible hole to fill – but Liverpool can’t say they have not had plenty of warnings with the star frequently speaking out on his future in recent days.

Speaking after Sunday’s win over City at Anfield, Salah dropped another indication that this may well be his last season at Anfield.

“Honestly it’s [my Liverpool future] in my head. Until now this is the last City game I will play for Liverpool so I was just going to enjoy it.

“The atmosphere was incredible so I will enjoy every second here. Hopefully, we just win the league and will see what will happen.”

On the atmosphere at Anfield, Salah continued: “It’s very special. I don’t take it for granted. I’m enjoying every minute here. It feels like home.

“It’s always a special feeling always scoring at Anfield and winning games. The fans were behind us from the first minute. I’m glad we managed to win the game, we know that City are going to come [at us].”

That comes after Salah faced the media last week to say: “We are almost in December and I haven’t received any offers yet to stay in the club [Liverpool]. I’m probably more out than in. You know I have been in the club for many years. There is no club like this.”

However, with the player now just 30 days away from being able to sign a pre-contract agreement potentially with PSG, Paul Merson has ripped into FSG for allowing such a scenario to draw closer, with both Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold also in the same situation.

“What is happening at Liverpool is a joke, in footballing terms it’s criminal,” Merson wrote in his column for Sportskeeda.

“The people in charge who are letting three of their best players run down their contracts like this should take a look at themselves because it is pathetic!

“This situation should have been nipped in the bud a year and a half ago or something.”

Latest Liverpool transfer news: Striker chase heats up as Kerkez approach nears

Meanwhile, Liverpool have what is described as a “concrete” interest in signing Omar Marmoush, with a trusted reporter revealing why a 2025 move could now be accelerated and with the Egyptian said to be willing to sign immediately’ for the Reds.

Marmoush scored twice in the 4-0 victory over Heidenheim on Sunday to bring his goal tally for the season to 17 goals in 19 matches. What’s more, Marmoush has also already broken double figures for assists with 11.

He’s not the only new signing Liverpool are chasing in 2025 either, with a report on Sunday revealing efforts are being stepped up to bring Milos Kerkez to Anfield.

The Bournemouth left-back is seen by the Reds as a long-term heir to Andy Robertson and, after his goalscoring performance for the Cherries in their win at Wolves on Saturday, the Hungarian’s price tag has now emerged.

Elsewhere it’s been claimed that Curtis Jones is in line for a mammoth pay-hike with Slot hugely impressed by the Scouser’s performances this season and seeing the Toxteth-raised star as a captain-in-waiting at Anfield.

Jones has been one of Slot’s big success stories this season, but the midfielder looks set to more than treble his pay at Anfield and you would not believe the wages the star is currently on.

