Mo Salah confirms he’s LEAVING Liverpool in devastating Anfield twist, with contract debacle proving costly

Mo Salah has revealed he is planning to leave Liverpool at the end of the season, as Reds chiefs still have not ramped up contract talks with the Egyptian.

Salah was instrumental to Liverpool’s memorable 3-0 away win over Manchester United on Sunday afternoon, registering a goal and two assists. However, it may be the last time the forward terrorises Man Utd at Old Trafford as he dropped an exit bombshell during a post-match interview with Sky Sports.

Daniel Sturridge asked his former Liverpool team-mate about all the speculation over the summer and how he prepared for the current campaign. To the shock of Liverpool fans, Salah replied: “I had a good summer, I had a long time to sit with myself and think positive because as you know this is my last year in the club.

“I just want to enjoy it, I don’t want to think about it. I feel I’m free to play football and we’ll see what can happen next year.”

When pressed on the matter, and asked if it will be his last game at Old Trafford, Salah continued: “I was coming to the game, I said, ‘look, it could be [my] last time’. Nobody in the club talked to me yet about contracts so I’ll just play my last season and see at the end of the season.”

Sturridge told Salah he hopes he will stay, to which the 32-year-old responded: “It’s not up to me. Nobody talked to me from the club but we will see.”

Salah was the subject of a stunning £150million bid from Al-Ittihad in the summer of 2023, but Liverpool rejected it.

The Saudis did not move for Salah during the recent summer window as they want to know that he is planning to leave before sending another offer to Liverpool.

The Reds had been expected to initiate contract talks with the goal machine to try and tie him down to fresh terms and end the Saudi links for at least another season.

But Liverpool have yet to take such steps, and that could see one of their best ever players leave Anfield on a free transfer at the end of the season.

