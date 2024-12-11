Mo Salah contract to blow Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk away after Liverpool finally make progress

Liverpool and Mohamed Salah are "getting closer" to reaching an agreement

Mohamed Salah wants to sign a new Liverpool contract “incredibly soon” and a senior Sky Sports reporter has detailed the progress the Reds have finally made.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah will go down as three of the greatest players in Liverpool’s history when their spells at Anfield eventually conclude.

The Reds hope that won’t be any time soon and have put contract offers to all three players. However, January 1 – the date in which the trio can negotiate a pre-contract agreement with overseas sides – is less than three weeks away.

Salah has been by far the most vocal with regards to his contract situation. He actively sought out reporters in the aftermath of Liverpool’s 3-2 victory over Southampton on November 24 to voice his disappointment at his future not yet being determined.

Salah has not-so-subtly hinted he wants to stay at Liverpool on numerous occasions. And according to a fresh update from senior Sky Sports reporter, Melissa Reddy, the Egyptian not only wants a resolution “incredibly soon”, but hoped to have signed a new deal long before now.

That is a clear indication that Salah either won’t, or has no intention of, speaking to overseas sides from January 1 in the event his future still remains undecided at that point.

What’s more, Reddy revealed Liverpool and Salah’s camp are finally “getting closer” on the financial aspects of the winger’s new deal.

Interestingly, Reddy also declared Salah will continue to be Liverpool’s highest earner if he pens fresh term, irrespective of what Alexander-Arnold and Van Dijk are offered.

In effect, Reddy was stating the defensive duo won’t be offered as much money as Salah, even if Salah is the first one to sign.

“He [Salah] has made it abundantly clear that he wants to remain at Liverpool,” said Reddy on the Transfer Talk podcast. “And that is a very good position for the club to be in, in terms of these negotiations.

“Now, given Salah’s form, you do have the course of giving what he wants, but that is never how a negotiation starts. And I do know they’re getting closer in terms of discussing the structure of payments.

“He is the highest earner at the club, and he will continue to be the highest earner at the club even after these negotiations because of his form and worth beyond the pitch, deserves it.

“But it’s that how much of his payment is fixed, how much is variable based on performances, does he want to or do the club want to switch that balance because of his age?

“Then it is trying to protect against any dip in form and contract length. Is it a player option? Is it a dual mutual option? These are taxing things.

“And then you have to throw into the equation, Salah’s image rights, which is unlike what it is for any other player at the club, he is a commercial behemoth, especially when it comes to markets that Liverpool don’t ordinarily touch, like the Middle East.

“So I do know that from both parties side, they want to get it sorted. Salah would like to get it sorted soon, incredibly soon, he would have preferred if it was already done and dusted, given his frustrations being made public.”

In other news, Football Insider explained why Van Dijk rejecting Liverpool’s first offer to extend his stay at Anfield should not concern the club.

FI claimed Van Dijk’s snub was merely standard negotiating practice and is not an indication that the Dutchman wants out.

Even more encouragingly, it was stated Van Dijk is not only ‘willing’ but is ‘ready’ to sign on the dotted line.

Elsewhere, Arne Slot has declared “everyone knows” Alisson Becker is the best goalkeeper in the world.

When quizzed on what Alisson’s imperious display against Girona says about his quality and importance to Liverpool, Slot joked: “Yeah maybe his teammates wanted to be sure he was really fit and to give him a lot of work.

“No, of course that’s not the idea, but he showed today and I don’t think anybody needed him to show it today because I think everyone knows he’s the best goalkeeper in the world.

“He showed today that he definitely is this because he was so important for us with so many saves.”

