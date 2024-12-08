David Ornstein confirms Mo Salah contract offer as Liverpool ramp up talks with key trio

Liverpool have sent Mo Salah a contract proposal as they push to tie down the forward alongside Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, David Ornstein has revealed.

Salah sent the rumour mill into overdrive recently when he admitted to the press that he is ‘more out than in’ at Anfield as he has yet to receive a firm contract offer. The winger has been in sensational form and feels he deserves an extension, despite the fact he is 32 years old.

A number of sides are keeping tabs on Salah’s situation, including Saudi Pro League clubs and Barcelona.

Liverpool fans will be delighted to hear that the Reds have listened to Salah’s comments and have now taken steps to end the speculation regarding his future.

Ornstein states that Liverpool have ‘made an opening contract offer’ to the Egypt captain. An agreement has yet to be struck, though there is ‘growing belief’ at Liverpool that both Salah and Van Dijk will stay.

Contract offers have also been sent to Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold, who have both entered the final years of their deals just like Salah.

With regards to the latter, ‘a resolution is expected to take time’ as the two parties negotiate over salary and contract length.

This means Liverpool supporters will still have to deal with more stress, as Salah is free to speak with interested clubs from abroad on January 1.

Ornstein’s bombshell update comes after it was claimed on Sunday morning that Salah and Liverpool have reached an ‘agreement’, with terms ‘on the brink’ of being signed.

While that claim now appears to be wide of the mark, the contract offers being made is certainly a boost for everyone involved with the club.

DON’T MISS – Every club linked with Mo Salah if Liverpool legend quits Anfield: Five Euro giants rival Saudi, MLS suitors

Liverpool playing risky game

There are a few reasons why Liverpool have taken so long to get to this point. One is the departures of prominent figures at Anfield including manager Jurgen Klopp and sporting director Julian Ward before him.

Liverpool chiefs have also been weighing up the contract length Salah should be offered. They normally would not offer players in their 30s deals longer than a year, but world-class stars such as Salah and Van Dijk are exceptions.

Following the statement 2-0 win over Manchester City on December 1, Jamie Carragher said of the contract debacle: “I’ve got no problem with Salah and Van Dijk, they are two of the greatest players to ever play for Liverpool.

“Liverpool as a club, we know they’re run by data. So you can’t say, ‘I’m delighted Michael Edwards is back and all the data people are back and we’ve got this Moneyball situation’, but then on the other hand say, ‘give someone what they want’.

“Let’s say Liverpool have a rule, like anyone over 30 only gets a certain length of contract. You have to move the dial for players like that [Salah and Van Dijk].

“This saying, ‘give him what he wants’, this club is not built on giving people what they want. That’s where the success of the club has come from, being ahead of the game.

“Liverpool, keep doing what you’re doing. Don’t be giving someone a three or four-year deal. If you normally give someone an extra year, no, you move the dial for a Salah or Van Dijk.”

READ MORE: Liverpool urged to ‘break bank’ for ‘essential’ star as Slot’s key title strength is highlighted

Liverpool latest: Juventus raid possible; Man City tussle heats up

Meanwhile, reports claim Liverpool are interested in Juventus winger Kenan Yildiz and have discovered the significant bid needed to sign him.

Yildiz has been given a price tag of €80m (£66.3m / $84.6m) by Juve after Liverpool and several other Premier League clubs sent scouts to watch him in action.

Liverpool will be hoping Yildiz is more successful than previous arrivals from Juve, such as Arthur Melo and Federico Chiesa, should he make the switch.

Martin Zubimendi is a concrete target for Liverpool to take their midfield to the next level.

Arne Slot remains eager to sign the Real Sociedad star after Liverpool missed out on him over the summer.

But Liverpool will have to come in with a quick – and strong – offer to finally add Zubimendi to their ranks in 2025 as Pep Guardiola is pushing Manchester City to land him first.

How many of the pivotal Liverpool trio will stay?