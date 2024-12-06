Huge hint Mo Salah has signed new Liverpool contract as pundit sends ‘congratulations’ over deal

There has been a big claim about Mo Salah's new Liverpool contract

Speculation in Egypt that Mo Salah has penned a new contract with Liverpool has accelerated after one pundit sent the forward his ‘congratulations’ over the deal.

Salah has been in sensational form this term, having notched 15 goals and 12 assists in 21 games so far. The right winger has been pivotal to Liverpool going top of both the Premier League and Champions League tables and is showing no signs of slowing down.

However, Liverpool still have not offered Salah a new contract, with his current deal due to expire at the end of the season.

This has left Salah disgruntled as he wants to stay at Anfield and feels he deserves a new deal. The Egypt captain recently told reporters that he is ‘more out than in’ at Liverpool, in an obvious message to the club’s hierarchy.

But Liverpool could soon announce Salah’s fresh terms following an eye-opening social media post.

Former Egypt defender Haytham Farouk has posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, claiming that Salah has struck an agreement with Liverpool.

‘Congratulations on renewing your contract with the number you like and the period you want,’ beIN Sports pundit Farouk wrote. ‘The Egyptian king rules with his own judgments.’

Farouk’s claim has yet to be confirmed by the English press. However, it suggests a big contract announcement could be on the way.

Liverpool tying Salah down to a new contract would finally put their supporters at ease. The thought of the 32-year-old leaving on a free transfer is devastating given all he has achieved on Merseyside and the fact he is still performing at a world-class level.

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has admitted he ‘loves’ Salah but has shut down claims that the French giants are aiming to land him in the summer.

The Saudis remain eager to take the goal machine to the Middle East. But they could face a new threat from Europe as the Spanish media claim Real Madrid are interested in Salah and two of his Liverpool team-mates.

All of those parties look set to be disappointed if Farouk’s claim turns out to be true.

Carragher discusses Mo Salah negotiations

During a recent podcast appearance, Jamie Carragher was asked about the terms that Liverpool should offer Salah. The star currently earns a reported £350,000 a week.

“If Liverpool are saying ‘we’re only going to give him a year’s contract and we want him to take a big reduction in wages’, I don’t think that’s right,” he said.

Asked if Salah merits a pay-rise, Carragher added: “I don’t think more, I think he’s still one of the highest-paid players. I don’t think he should get less money, he’s still the best player in the team, him and Virgil van Dijk.

“For me, it’ll be a two-year contract but if he’s willing to sign a year’s contract and then Liverpool don’t get that deal done, I can assure you I’ll do a 180, I’ll be looking at the club. My criticism of Mo Salah isn’t because of the contract, it’s speaking publicly when Liverpool are in such a great position.”

Liverpool transfers: Winger link resurfaces; Alexander-Arnold verdict

Meanwhile, reports claim Liverpool have reignited their interest in Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon.

Liverpool held talks with Newcastle over Gordon in the summer but the two clubs did not manage to forge an agreement.

The ex-Everton ace likely will have stoked Liverpool’s interest even more after scoring against Arne Slot’s side during the recent 3-3 draw at St James’ Park.

Alexander-Arnold has entered the final seven months of his Liverpool contract along with Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

Real Madrid have made Alexander-Arnold their No 1 transfer target for the summer, but Jermaine Pennant has tipped the right-back to stay put.

“When Real Madrid come calling, it can be hard to say no,” Pennant said. “I think any Premier League player would have their head turned if they had an offer from them on the table.

“For me, Trent Alexander-Arnold is a future Liverpool captain who can have an Anfield legacy similar to Steven Gerrard and Mohamed Salah. He’s probably even already in that conversation.

“It’s a difficult one, but if Liverpool offer him a contract that’s as lucrative to that of Real’s, I think he’ll stay. He’s a local lad who you can tell loves playing for the club, particularly at Anfield. Those are things money can’t buy.”

