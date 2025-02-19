Mo Salah contract negotiations ‘intensified’ as Liverpool given simple demand

Liverpool and Ramy Abbas Issa – the agent of Mohamed Salah – have ‘intensified’ negotiations over a contract extension, with a report claiming the Reds have been given one simple demand.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah are all out of contract at season’s end. Liverpool have put new deals to the superstar trio, though as yet none have accepted.

Today’s update regards Salah who despite being 32, is putting together his the best season of his career.

The Egyptian winger has bagged 23 goals and 14 assists in the Premier League alone. Those figures put Salah top of each category.

Salah remains an ultra-effective force on the right wing and according to a fresh update from CaughtOffside, both Liverpool and Salah through his agent ‘are desperately trying to reach an accord behind the scenes.’

The piece went strong on claims Salah definitely wants to extend his stay at Anfield despite continued interest from Saudi Arabia and French giant PSG.

With Salah’s intention to stay clear, the report claimed his agent, Ramy Abbas Issa, has ‘intensified’ negotiations with Liverpool in recent days.

That comes on the back of Issa dropping a potential clue regarding Salah’s future on X late last week.

But per CaughtOffside, the main sticking point that is thus far preventing a breakthrough is Liverpool’s reluctance to give Salah the level of pay rise he’s requesting.

Salah is understood to earn a basic salary of £350,000-a-week and per the report, Liverpool must offer a raise before an agreement can be struck.

Carragher, Scholes on Salah contract talks

Salah’s future at Liverpool was recently addressed by Jamie Carragher and Paul Scholes during a fan debate on The Overlap.

“Do not believe he hasn’t been offered a contract. I can actually assure you he has been offered a contract,” began Carragher.

Scholes said: “Once you get over 30 I think every club looks at that, that’s the way they do it.

“But, I think it’s a little bit different now. In our time 35 you were done, but now you’re seeing players going to 37, 38, 39, 40. It’s alright having all that info and data but your eye has to see it as well.

“[Arne] Slot and his staff will see them in training every day and just look at their bodies, what are they, 32, 33? It looks to me like two years is not a problem.

“We talk about a year’s option, that option is not always in the club’s favour, it gets triggered with a certain number of appearances. I could understand people looking at me thinking a year is enough, but I’m looking at them thinking they could p*** this for another two years.”

Carragher then replied, saying: “I agree. For me, because they’re still so good now. I understand what they’ve done for the club but they’re still so good right now that I don’t think you can be offering them a year. It’d have to be two.

“I’d be gutted if Liverpool didn’t sign them but I’d also be looking at them like, why haven’t you signed? The team is made for them, it is loved, where are they gonna go? Other clubs aren’t going to give them the money or give them long contracts, certainly in Europe.”

Carragher concluded by explaining why he doesn’t believe Salah will be tempted by moving to Saudi Arabia at this stage in his career.

“We talk about Saudi, I just can’t see Salah doing that,” the Reds legend added. “He’s too driven, he’s too much of a winner. I think Salah can go until he’s 37, 38. He can play.”

Latest Liverpool news – Nunez, Isak swap? / De Jong bid

In other news, Football Insider claim Liverpool could use Darwin Nunez as a makeweight in a cash-plus-player bid for Alexander Isak.

Elsewhere, transfer insider, Rudy Galetti, claimed Liverpool will bid for Frenkie de Jong in the summer, providing the Dutchman is willing to accept a pay-cut.

Barcelona value the central midfielder around the €35m mark. Liverpool are understood to view that figure as fair value.

