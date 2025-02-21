Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer believe they have unearthed the two tell-tale signs that reveal exactly where Mo Salah will be playing his football next season – though a worrying update from a well-informed Egyptian journalist has provided a bleak update for Liverpool supporters.

The talismanic star has top-scored for the Reds in each of his seven full seasons to date and is already well on course for his most productive season yet in a Liverpool shirt, with the player already boasting 29 goals and 20 assists from his 37 appearances so far. Not only does that form have Arne Slot’s side pushing to win three major honours – including a first Premier League title in front of an Anfield crowd in 35 years – it has also seen Salah establish himself as many people’s favourites to win the 2025 Ballon d’Or award.

However, whether Salah will still be a Liverpool player come next season remains open to plenty of conjecture. His deal at Anfield is due to expire on June 30 – just 129 days from now – and talks over an extension are yet to see an agreement reached. As a result, there are growing fears that Liverpool and Salah could part ways at the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

Despite that, both Lineker and Shearer are convinced Salah will STAY at Anfield and have revealed between them the two clear indicators that suggest an announcement is imminent.

Speaking on The Rest is Football podcast, Lineker said: “I’ve got a feeling he will [sign a new contract].” After Alan Shearer agreed, the soon-to-depart Match of the Day host added: “It’s just too quiet. I’d think there’d be speculation. I’d be shocked if he doesn’t.

“Especially the way he jokes about things as well. You don’t do that if you’re going to bugger off. I might be wrong, but I sense [he’ll stay].”

Shearer then added: “I’m with you. I’d be absolutely amazed if Liverpool don’t sign him up for another couple of years.”

Salah contract: Insider reveals lowball Liverpool offer

It’s the second time in recent weeks that Lineker has spoken out on Salah’s future, having revealed earlier this month that he spent an enjoyable 10 minutes with the Egyptian when he travelled to Kirkby to interview Reds boss Arne Slot for Match of the Day.

Giving an insight into the 32-year-old’s character, Lineker said: “He’s a lovely guy. I spent 10 minutes with him when I went to visit Arne Slot.”

Shearer asked: “Did you not get it out of him whether he’s staying or going or not?”

Lineker replied: “I didn’t, no. He was just being funny.

“He asked me, ‘How old were you when you finished?’ And I said, ‘Well, English football, I finished when I was 32, and then I went to play in Japan for a couple of years’.

“And he went, ‘Ah, you went for the money, did you?’ And I said, ‘Well, yeah, I suppose so’. And he went, ‘Yeah, I might do the same’. He [then] winked at the press guy that was there. It was just a joke. But he has got that cheeky sense of humour.”

Joking aside, Liverpool fans must be growing concerned over the long wait to tie down their star man to a new deal.

And fears that he could exit Anfield as a free agent this summer ramped up a notch earlier on Friday morning when trusted Egyptian journalist Ahmed Atta revealed Liverpool – with negotiations being led by sporting director Richard Hughes – are still to only put one offer before the player so far – and that being below the player’s current £350,000 a week package.

Speaking to Anfield Watch’s YouTube channel, Atta explained: “It looks like he [Salah] had some reasonable reasons [to speak out publicly] because the info I found out recently is that Liverpool made him just one formal offer.

“We can say it’s like one month ago or one month and a half ago, and it was less than what he’s getting now, not more or not even equal to what Mo is getting now.

“So it’s a big surprise to me, to be honest.

“I won’t say I’m a big fan of Salah [speaking in public]… I was always irritated by his repeatedly talking about such things [contract matters].

“But now he is convincing me that he has a very reasonable and convincing reason to talk about it. With such talent, with such performance and such influence in this team, he has all the reason to at least, at least have the same salary as he’s gaining now.

“But surprisingly, what I know now is that recently he got a formal offer with less than not, not even close, by the way, not even close to his current salary. So, I don’t know what Liverpool’s administration are thinking in Liverpool’s boardroom. I’m not sure what they have in mind.”

Liverpool transfer latest: Brighton star eyed; Barca contact for regular

Meanwhile, Liverpool are reported to have identified Brighton star Carlos Baleba as a summer target as part of huge plans to sign FIVE players this summer.

Claims of interest in the Cameroon international come just a few days after our special report from transfer insider Fraser Fletcher that exposed the £200m warchest Slot has been promised this summer by FSG as they look to maintain the Reds’ push for major honours again next season.

One of those areas that Slot will focus on strengthening this summer is seemingly up front, and a recent report claims the Reds could look to tempt Newcastle to sell Alexander Isak by offering the Magpies a big-name star as part of a lucrative swap deal.

Finally, on the outgoings front, the representatives of Luis Diaz have come clean on ongoing links to Barcelona for the Colombian. And while they deny they have offered the player to the LaLiga giants, it has emerged that they have been on his trail since 2023 and with the Reds now being told how they can stave off that interest.

