‘I’m out of here’ – Liverpool told Mo Salah behaviour confirms damaging exit decision

Mohamed Salah is looking increasingly likely to exit Liverpool following his behaviour during the recent victory over Brentford, according to a former Premier League striker.

Salah has been brilliant for Liverpool again this term, having notched 21 goals and 17 assists in 30 matches across all competitions so far. However, it was Darwin Nunez who stole the show at Brentford on Saturday.

The Uruguayan striker bagged an injury-time brace to help Liverpool secure a late 2-0 win and go six points clear of Arsenal with a game in hand.

Ex-Watford star Troy Deeney is seriously concerned that Salah’s actions suggest he will be leaving Anfield when his contract expires in June.

“Notably, Salah is the first one off the pitch,” Deeney said on talkSPORT.

“Something’s up with that fella today. Whether it’s something with Saudi, whether there’s a move, but he’s not been at the races today.

“Him going down the tunnel first, even though 95 per cent of the team is over there celebrating, says a lot to me.

“He doesn’t look interested. He’s standing on the touchline and if he sprints inside, he’s one-on-one every time. But he doesn’t look like he wants to.

“I’d be really disappointed if I was a Liverpool fan.”

Deeney continued: “It wasn’t like he was five steps ahead of the others. The whole team was celebrating in the corner and he was 70 metres away.

Mo Salah ‘offered nothing’ as Al-Hilal, PSG circle

“It was like, ‘Job done, I’m out of here’. There might be something else going on and I’m overreacting. But that said a lot to me.”

Deeney added that Salah ‘offered nothing’ against Brentford, amid increasing talk about his potential next move.

Salah has admitted he is frustrated with Liverpool’s lack of progress in contract discussions, and he is free to speak with interested foreign clubs.

Reports in the Middle East have claimed Salah is close to joining Al-Hilal on a lucrative contract, with Virgil van Dijk also in the Saudi Pro League club’s sights.

Paris Saint-Germain have also been credited with interest in Salah as rival teams look to capitalise on Liverpool’s hesitancy.

Liverpool transfers: Alexander-Arnold update; Slot revenge

Meanwhile, the Spanish media state Real Madrid are aware of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s decision to leave Liverpool and are planning a new bid to get him in January.

Madrid have already submitted an initial £20million (€23.6m / $24.3m) offer for Alexander-Arnold, which was rejected out of hand by Liverpool.

Los Blancos need a new right-back as Dani Carvajal is out with an ACL injury and is also in the final stages of his career.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot could try to get revenge on Madrid though by swooping for Brahim Diaz.

Slot reportedly views Diaz as a perfect fit at Anfield, who can help Liverpool move on from Salah if needed.

The playmaker has registered two goals and five assists in 22 games for Madrid this season.

