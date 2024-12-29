Mo Salah issues worrying Liverpool contract update after ‘phenomenon’ inspires ‘ruthless’ Reds to victory

Mohamed Salah has admitted he is still ‘far away’ from signing a new contract at Liverpool after continuing his staggering form on Sunday afternoon.

Salah registered a goal and two assists as Liverpool thrashed West Ham United 5-0 away from home to go eight points clear at the top of the Premier League with a game in hand.

The right winger took his record to an incredible 20 goals and 17 assists from 26 appearances so far this season.

Salah is in some of the best form of his career, despite the fact he is 32 years old. However, Liverpool have yet to extend their talisman’s contract, which puts them at risk of losing him on a free transfer in June.

Salah made headlines recently when he told the press that he was frustrated with how long it is taking Liverpool to ramp up contract talks.

After the victory at West Ham, Salah was asked on Sky Sports if he would be able to give Liverpool fans some good news about his contract soon. Worryingly for the club’s supporters, he replied: “No, we are far away from that. But again, I don’t want to put something in the media and people start saying stuff.

“But nothing [has] really moved on. I’m now focused on the team, hopefully [we] win the Premier League.”

Everyone involved with Liverpool will be devastated if Salah walks away from the club for free, especially as he is in such stunning form.

Redknapp heaps praise on Salah

Jamie Redknapp reacted to Salah’s latest performance by saying: “It’s hard to come up with more superlatives about him because he’s so incredible. Liverpool were ruthless today and he epitomised that.

“So much pace, the run at the end where he sets up the fifth goal. He looks like he’s enjoying his football.

“From when he first came to the Premier League and came to Liverpool, he still looks that same player. Nothing’s changed.

“It’s testament to how hard he works on and off the pitch. He’s a phenomenon, he’s absolutely one of the most effective players.

“It’s subjective on who’s your favourite player, but he is so effective, you can’t deny the numbers he puts up week in, week out.”

It was an electric start at the London Stadium as Lucas Paqueta should have given West Ham an early lead when played in by Jarrod Bowen, only to slip at the crucial moment and waste the opportunity. Salah nearly went straight down the other end to score, only to see his effort brilliantly saved by Alphonse Areola at point-blank range.

Liverpool did eventually take the lead in the 30th minute. Luis Diaz saw his pass into the box for Curtis Jones intercepted but received the ball back from a lucky rebound and finished with an accurate low drive into the bottom corner.

Mohammed Kudus, West Ham’s brightest spark on the night, then hit the post with a low drive of his own before Cody Gakpo doubled the visitors’ advantage. Diaz played in Salah before the Egyptian bamboozled Konstantinos Mavropanos to set up Gakpo for a simple finish.

Salah got a goal of his own before the break as Alexis Mac Allister stole from Carlos Soler, allowing Salah to pick out the bottom corner.

West Ham made two changes at half time but it was Liverpool who scored again after the interval, as Trent Alexander-Arnold’s shot deflected past Areola thanks to a Max Kilman header.

Diogo Jota came off the bench to net Liverpool’s fifth and final goal late on, following more brilliant work from man of the match Salah.

Luis Guilherme saw a deflected strike hit the post in second-half stoppage time, but West Ham barely laid a glove on Arne Slot’s league leaders.

Liverpool transfers: Huge double move; exit decision reached

Meanwhile, sources have informed TEAMtalk that Liverpool are set to make a daring double swoop to overhaul the full-back positions.

Liverpool have become frustrated with Real Madrid’s move for Alexander-Arnold and will retaliate by making an approach for another of their targets, Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies.

The Reds have also entered talks with Bayer Leverkusen for Madrid’s Plan B at right-back, Jeremie Frimpong.

While Davies and Frimpong could both arrive at Anfield, there have been rumours that winger Luis Diaz may move on.

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly drawing up a new player-plus-cash bid worth more than £50m for Diaz.

However, Slot is very happy with the Colombian ace and Liverpool therefore intend to knock back all approaches.

