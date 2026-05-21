There’s growing claims Liverpool have bitten the bullet and sacked Arne Slot, and a reliable publication insisted this now means Mohamed Salah could STAY at Anfield.

TEAMtalk led the way at the beginning of the week when revealing Liverpool’s hierarchy were giving serious consideration to sacking Slot.

The Dutchman has endured a nightmare campaign, with fans, journalists and players all turning on the Liverpool manager.

Accordingly, our insider, Graeme Bailey, broke news of key decision-makers within FSG holding new talks over Slot’s future.

And on Thursday morning, spectacular claims the decision has now been taken to sack Slot were put forward. Those claims can be read in full here.

TEAMtalk has not yet been able to verify a definitive decision to axe Slot has been made. Nevertheless, sources tell us ‘serious talks’ regarding his future are ongoing right now.

ICYMI: Liverpool should sack Arne Slot and here are a full 20 reasons why

One figure who’ll be monitoring the developing situation closely is Liverpool legend, Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian is on course to leave Liverpool in the summer despite still having one year remaining on his deal.

It’s no secret Salah and Slot don’t see eye to eye, with his recent outburst on social media calling into question Slot’s style of play and the rapidly declining standards at Anfield.

Mo Salah could stay if Arne Slot sacked

A sizeable chunk of Liverpool’s current squad either liked or commented on Salah’s posts, thus indicating they believe the winger has a point.

What’s more, a recent poll conducted by Sky Sports revealed 94 percent of Liverpool fans have taken Salah’s side in his spat with Slot.

And according to a recent report from The Athletic, it is possible Salah stays at Liverpool and sees out the final year of his contract if a couple of things happen – one of which is Slot leaving.

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The report explained: ‘Not so long ago, some of Salah’s associates in Egypt were quietly suggesting he had not totally given up on the idea of remaining at Liverpool, despite recent announcements.

‘Yet for that to happen, a regime change would be needed — starting with Slot, but also in conjunction with departures of the directors who have confidence in him but are similarly only a year away from their contracts being finished.’

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