Mo Salah has been compared to global icon Cristiano Ronaldo amid sensational praise from a former Liverpool star.

Questions were raised over whether Salah would be able to continue his stunning goalscoring feats now that he is 32 years old and that Jurgen Klopp has been replaced by Arne Slot at Liverpool. The right winger has silenced all the critics by firing Liverpool to the top of both the Premier League and Champions League tables.

So far, Salah has notched 10 goals and 10 assists in 17 appearances across all competitions. That includes a goal and assist as Liverpool beat Aston Villa 2-0 in the league on Saturday.

Ray Houghton, who helped Liverpool win two First Division titles and two FA Cups during his playing days, has now hailed Salah.

Houghton has put the Egyptian ace alongside another legendary figure, Ronaldo, and explained why Liverpool fans are seeing the ‘best’ version of their player.

“I think the best example is Cristiano Ronaldo,” he said on talkSPORT.

“You look at what Ronaldo has done to himself, and how he’s kept himself in prime condition. It’s about attitude of mind, it’s about living the right way, it’s about applying yourself.

“And I think Mo’s in that category. I think he wants to play for as long as he can, because he loves football, he loves scoring goals, he loves assisting.”

Houghton added: “Not only is he scoring, he’s making goals as well, which is something he might not have done in the past, but he’s become an all-round player this season, for me.

“I think he’s changed his game, and I think it’s been rewarding for Liverpool, Liverpool are seeing the best of him at the moment, both scoring and assisting goals.”

The former midfielder went on to praise Salah for being ‘key’ to how Slot’s Liverpool press their opponents high up the pitch.

Mo Salah praise serves as warning

Houghton is the latest in a long line of pundits to laud Salah. However, this praise shows Liverpool what they will be losing if they do not manage to forge a new contract with the goalscorer.

Salah’s current terms expire at the end of the season, which means he will be able to finalise a pre-contract agreement with another side from January 1 onwards.

Liverpool remain determined to tie Salah down to fresh terms, but Paris Saint-Germain and the Saudis are both lurking. Over the weekend, it was claimed that PSG have overtaken the Saudis in the transfer chase.

In a boost for Liverpool supporters, though, journalist James Pearce has outlined why Salah will look to stay at Anfield.

