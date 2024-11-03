Mo Salah sends cryptic exit message that he’ll ‘never forget’ Liverpool ‘no matter what happens’

Mohamed Salah has sent a cryptic message to Liverpool fans on social media, stating that “no matter what happens” he’ll “never forget what scoring at Anfield feels like”.

Salah is one of three Liverpool icons out of contract at the end of the season. He, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold are all set to depart the club at the same time.

Each of them would leave a true icon of the club, with Salah having 220 goals and 96 assists under his name, a Premier League trophy – and eighth place on the all-time Premier League scorers list – as well as a Champions League, an FA Cup and two League Cups with the Reds.

There is no sign that his contract will be renewed, amid a push from the Saudi Pro League for his signature, and Salah has done little to quell rumours that he’ll leave with a recent Instagram post.

He said: “Top of the table is where this club belongs. Nothing less. All teams win matches but there is only 1 champion in the end. That’s what we want.”

“Thankyou for you support last night. No matter what happens, I will never forget what scoring at Anfield feels like.”

Carragher confident Salah will stay

Before that post, Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher suggested he was almost certain that Salah and Van Dijk would stay with the Reds, as they won’t find a bigger side to go to, and could break records at their current club.

“I’m pretty confident that the two older lads will sign because I think they’re probably at a stage in their career now where it’s difficult to move to a club better than Liverpool.”

“For me, the two only clubs when I was in a dressing room where players would want to move on to would be the Spanish giants but I don’t really see that now for Virgil and Mo. And I think Mo Salah will be desperate to break as many records as he possibly can at Liverpool.

“When you’re looking for that last contract, it’s not really about money, it’s about maybe the length of contract for those lads as they get a little bit older.”

Liverpool round-up: Salah replacements sought

But Liverpool are working on the proviso that Salah won’t be around next season, given his contract has not been renewed as yet.

They are looking at both Karim Adeyemi and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia amid the uncertainty over their superstar’s contract.

Chelsea, though, will give them competition for the former, while the Napoli man is said to be on the radar of new Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim.

Meanwhile, Alexander-Arnold could be sent on his way by Liverpool before his contract is up, with the club knowing they still have a chance to make some money off him before that time comes.

With Real Madrid right-back Dani Carvajal out of action for a while after an ACL injury, the La Liga giants are going after Alexander-Arnold now rather than in the summer, and it’s believed Liverpool will sanction a €50million (£42m, $54.3m) exit.

Salah across his Liverpool career