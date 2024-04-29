Mo Salah: David Ornstein reveals major twist in Liverpool saga with new stance on Saudi transfer revealed

Liverpool icon Mohamed Salah is now expected to STAY at Anfield for another season in a major twist, according to respected journalist David Ornstein.

The Egyptian king was the subject of a £150m offer from Al Ittihad last summer and they have been tipped by various outlets to make another huge bid in the coming weeks.

Salah was seen having a heated row with Jurgen Klopp during Liverpool‘s 2-2 draw with West Ham on Saturday, which only added fuel to the rumours.

However, Ornstein claims that the Reds ‘fully expect’ Salah to stay this summer despite the continued interest from Saudi Arabia.

He states that Salah has given ‘no indication’ that he wants to leave the Merseyside club. The Saudi Pro League hierarchy now views a summer deal as extremely unlikely.

Their interest in Salah is now ‘less aggressive’ than when they were investing heavily in big-name players last summer and Al Ittihad wanted him to spearhead their Club World Cup campaign.

READ MORE: Liverpool transfers: Arne Slot tipped to wound Man Utd by signing Ten Hag favourite who’s ‘so good’

If the winger does not sign a contract extension at Anfield, the SPL ‘might prefer to focus on Salah in 2025 when he will be 33 and there would be no transfer fee.’

Mo Salah is going nowhere – for now

Ornstein notes that Salah’s contract situation will be inherited by Liverpool’s incoming sporting director Richard Hughes.

The futures of Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold are also unclear at this stage, with their deals both set to expire in 2025.

Meanwhile, Feyenoord boss Arne Slot is set to become Liverpool’s new manager after he reached an agreement in principle with the club last week.

Salah’s form has dipped in recent weeks which has had serious ramifications for the Reds title race but he has still amassed 29 goals in 49 appearances in all competitions this term.

The 31-year-old is still a vital cog in Liverpool’s machine and keeping him for another season means they won’t be forced into signing a new superstar winger as a replacement.

It is worth noting, however, that the Reds have effectively turned down the chance to receive a sum in excess of £100m for a player who’s past his peak.

Saying that, if Salah can fire Liverpool to more major trophies under Slot next season – it will no doubt go down as the right decision.

Jurgen Klopp exit to benefit Salah at Liverpool

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville believes that Salah’s situation will be helped by Klopp leaving Liverpool ahead of next season.

“It’s unpleasant when you see [that argument] between an amazing manager and an amazing player.

“I had that at Manchester United a few times. There’s only one winner, but the problem is that the manager is leaving which helps Mo Salah a little bit.

“I think there might be a bit of a problem if it were to carry on for the rest of the season. Two massive personalities and characters.”

DON’T MISS: Leeds Utd intent on signing ‘monster’ Liverpool player; deal could help bring Summerville to Anfield