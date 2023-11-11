Mo Salah: David Ornstein reveals stunning twist that could see Liverpool KEEP star from Saudi Arabia

Mohamed Salah could be targeted by two Saudi Pro League sides next summer

Liverpool are far from resigned to the fact that Mo Salah will exit Anfield at the end of the season and secure a lucrative move to Al-Ittihad – with David Ornstein sharing why Jurgen Klopp could yet convince the player to stay.

The 31-year-old Salah is regarded as Liverpool’s most potent attacking threat and one of the best stars to ever grace the Premier League. Having scored an astonishing 196 goals in 320 games for Liverpool, the Egyptian king currently sits third on the club’s all-time top scorers list.

However, the man branded the greatest Muslim player of all time will have just 18 months left on his £350,000 a week deal at Anfield by the time the January window opens.

As a result, rumours are gathering pace that Al-Ittihad will launch a fresh approach to convince Salah to ditch the Merseysiders and take up a massive contract in Saudi Arabia which will make him the best-paid sportsman on the planet on an estimated £2.5m a week deal.

With crazy wages like that on offer, it is easy to see why Salah would be tempted.

And while Liverpool would not sanction his sale in the winter window and midway through the campaign, Salah’s Anfield exit in the summer has recently been branded as already ‘agreed’ with the world-record fee Liverpool will collect also allegedly revealed.

With just 12 months left on his deal by then, Liverpool cannot afford to let their prized asset enter the final 12 months of his contract in danger of losing the player on a free.

To that end, speculation has started to mount over who Liverpool could sign as his replacement, with Leroy Sane among those touted as targets.

READ MORE: Liverpool writers picks out five stars capable of replacing Mo Salah at Liverpool

Salah not certain to quit Liverpool – Ornstein

However, The Athletic’s David Ornstein, speaking in a Q&A on Salah’s future says it is far from certain that Salah will actually depart Anfield in 2024.

The Egyptian, known in the game as being a humble human being, is at the peak of his powers right now and Ornstein has questioned if the time would be right for Salah to turn his back on both Liverpool and elite-level European competition.

Asked if there were any new noises around a move to Al-Ittihad for Salah, Ornstein replied: “No, other than I don’t think it’s set in stone he goes.

“I’ve even had some suggestions he would quite like to stay and continue to compete at the highest level in Europe.

“It’s a major decision for player and club, of course.”

Orstein’s comments raise hopes that Salah could stay on at Anfield after all and build upon his incredible tally for Liverpool.

If you look at Salah’s recent performances, he looks as hungry as ever to succeed for the Reds.

Klopp will also be fully aware that a fit, firing and fully-committed Salah is vital to Liverpool’s chances of both pushing for the Premier League title and winning a trophy this season.

To that end, the Reds are among the favourites to win the Europa League, despite the controversies of Thursday’s defeat in Toulouse.

Were Liverpool’s No 11 to opt to stay, the Reds would of course look to extend his contract to avoid the possibility of seeing him leave as a free agent in 2025.

That would raise the possibility, therefore, of a one or two-year contract extension on Merseyside; news that would not just delight Klopp but all of Liverpool’s fanbase too.

DON’T MISS: Stunning twist as Man Utd breeze past Liverpool to make themselves ‘first option’ for supreme signing