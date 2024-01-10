Mo Salah: Liverpool delight as star’s Saudi move thrown into doubt over one pivotal issue

Liverpool have been handed a major boost in their hopes of keeping influential attacker Mo Salah, as a Reds expert has explained why a move to Saudi Arabia is looking less likely.

Salah is known to be one of the top targets for the Saudi Pro League as they look to make the division one of the best in the world. Over the summer, this saw Al Ittihad launch a massive £150million move. However, it was swiftly knocked back by Liverpool.

There was talk of Al Ittihad returning with an incredible £215m offer for the right winger, though this never materialised and he resultantly stayed at Anfield for the start of the 2023-24 campaign.

Salah has once again proven himself to be Jurgen Klopp’s most important player, having notched 18 goals and nine assists in 27 games so far. That includes 14 strikes in 20 league matches, with Salah matching Manchester City ace Erling Haaland.

Al Ittihad have been widely tipped to return with a new proposal for Salah at the end of the season. Such an exit would devastate both Klopp and the Liverpool faithful, given all the 31-year-old has achieved during his sensational time on Merseyside.

But luckily for Klopp, Salah might actually end up staying put and extending his Liverpool contract beyond June 2025.

Liverpool reporter Neil Jones has suggested Salah may have been put off a new adventure in Saudi Arabia because of recent events. Several players, including former Reds captain Jordan Henderson, are aiming to secure transfers out of the country after being left underwhelmed by the lifestyle there and also being left frustrated by the lack of fans in attendance.

“Mo Salah’s future, in particular, is one to watch,” Jones said in an interview with CaughtOffside. “My personal opinion is that the last six months must have shown him the dangers of moving to Saudi Arabia at this stage of his career, and that he must surely be thinking about the idea of extending his stay in Europe, and at Liverpool.

Mo Salah could snub Saudi move altogether

“I can’t speak to Salah’s mindset, but I know he’s an ambitious character and that the best place to fulfil those ambitions is not in Riyadh or Jeddah.

“If Salah were to stay, and assuming none of Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz or Diogo Jota were to be sold, I’d say Liverpool are in pretty good shape, attack-wise. The one thing they perhaps lack is a player of sheer speed who can play from the right, and so I understand why links with players such as [Pedro] Neto and [Johan] Bakayoko persist, but I’m not sure the Reds would be spending £40m+ on those, unless there were players heading out of the door.”

While Salah may end up staying at Liverpool for the long run, Henderson is pushing to leave Al Ettifaq and return to Europe. Ajax are the early frontrunners to sign the central midfielder, though a deal will not be cheap.

Al Ettifaq boss Steven Gerrard is determined to keep Henderson and reportedly wants to sign two players from Liverpool to convince him on staying put.