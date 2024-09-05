Mo Salah ‘desperate’ to secure Liverpool stay as three key reasons emerge for huge transfer decision

Mo Salah is eager to stay at Liverpool and a report has named three factors which are crucial to his monumental transfer decision.

Salah had an underwhelming end to the 2023-24 season after returning from the Africa Cup of Nations, but he appears to be back on top form once again. The right winger has already notched three goals and three assists in his first three games this term and is thriving under new Liverpool head coach Arne Slot.

Salah played a starring role in Liverpool’s 3-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday, setting up Luis Diaz for both of his goals and getting on the scoresheet himself.

But the Egypt captain left Liverpool fans very concerned after the game when he strongly suggested this will be his last campaign at Anfield.

At the time, it looked like Salah was confirming he will leave Liverpool next summer, with the Saudis hoping to land him in a blockbuster transfer.

But it has since emerged that Salah may instead be urging Liverpool chiefs to sit down with his entourage and discuss a new contract, with his current deal due to expire in June.

According to the Liverpool Echo, the 32-year-old goalscorer is actually ‘desperate’ to extend his hugely successful spell on Merseyside.

Salah will reject the lucrative advances of the Saudi Pro League, at least for another season or two.

Liverpool latest: Mo Salah gunning to stay

The report adds that there are three important factors at play here, with the first being Salah’s determination to get closer to Ian Rush in Liverpool’s all-time list of record scorers.

Rush sits top of the standings with 339 goals in 653 matches, while Salah is in third place after managing 214 strikes in 352 appearances.

Given Salah’s age, he may find it tough to overtake Rush, although he has a good chance of getting into second place. That position is currently held by Roger Hunt, with his record of 262 goals (in 451 matches) in Salah’s sights.

Secondly, Salah is thought to be eyeing a place in the top five of the Premier League’s all-time record scorers list.

He currently sits in 10th spot, but 28 more goals will see him overtake legends such as Sergio Aguero, Thierry Henry and Frank Lampard and move into fourth place, behind Alan Shearer, Harry Kane and Wayne Rooney.

But it is not just records that motivates Salah. The forward is also happy on a personal level as his family is settled in Liverpool, and he considers his daughter to be from the city.

“He’s speaking about his daughter being from Liverpool,” one Echo source said. “She is one of the city’s people in his eyes.”

As a result of these factors, Salah is hoping to pen a contract extension with Liverpool in the near future. Although, he must strike an agreement over a salary with Reds chiefs Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes, which might not be easy.

Salah is unlikely to accept a pay cut as his performances are still at the very highest level, whereas Edwards does not want Liverpool to continue paying the player massive money if he starts to decline in a few years.

