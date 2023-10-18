Mo Salah: Dream Liverpool replacement named as star is given grave warning about Anfield exit

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been told he will be doing his career a disservice by quitting Anfield in 2024 and moving to Saudi Arabia, despite a former Reds man naming the player he feels is well equipped to replace the Egyptian on Merseyside.

Salah is regarded as one of the best players in world football, having scored a hugely-impressive 192 goals in 315 appearances for Liverpool since a bargain £36.9m switch from Roma in summer 2017. The Egyptian is the Reds’ highest earners and one of the best-paid players in the Premier League, taking home an estimated £350,000 a week.

However, that three-year contract, which was signed in summer 2022, is due to expire on June 30, 2025, meaning Liverpool and Salah are edging towards dangerous territory with some 17 months left on the deal by the time the January transfer window opens for business.

And with Al-Ittihad seeing a huge £150m offer for his services turned down over the summer, the Saudi Arabian side are expected to renew their efforts to persuade Liverpool to part company with the 31-year-old during the course of the next two transfer windows.

A mid-season sale appears unlikely, though one former Liverpool man has explained why it now looks inevitable that Salah will depart.

Indeed, Al-Ittihad are reportedly ready to do all in their power to persuade Salah to sign by seemingly offering a salary in the region of £2.4m a week. That would elevate Salah to the status as the world’s best-paid sportsman and dwarf the current record mark of £1.3m a week earned by Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr.

Given the riches on offer, it is easy to see why Salah would be tempted to make the move.

READ MORE ~ The Saudi Pro League top scorers chart: Ronaldo leads the way after blitzing competition

Mo Salah told timing not right for Liverpool exit to Saudi Arabia

However, former Reds winger Jermaine Pennant, speaking to the Liverpool Echo, is adamant Salah would be making a serious blunder quitting Anfield so soon while he is at the peak of his powers.

He is also convinced the player should delay the transfer by a few years yet and continue plying his trade at the top level with Liverpool.

“It’s difficult. I think Saudi Arabia is always going to be there,” Pennant said. “They’re not going to go away, no matter how long he stays at Liverpool.

“So it’s all up to him and what he wants to do. Does he still want to play competitive football? Does he still want to play in Champions League? Does he still want to win the Premier League and Champions League trophies?

“If that’s the case, that’s your ambition, then obviously he’s always going to choose Liverpool. But in the latter stages of his career, he’s 31 now, so maybe in three years time, maybe he might start thinking about it Saudi Arabia.

“But if he wants to be ambitious, I don’t think he will be leaving anytime soon.”

Ideal Salah replacement named by Jermaine Pennant

Whether his exit comes at the end of this season or in the years to come, Liverpool – like any well-run club – will have a succession plan in mind for all their star players.

That may, or may not, come sooner rather than later with Salah in light of the Saudi speculation. Either way, one man who has been strongly linked with a move to Anfield as his replacement is former Manchester City man, Leroy Sane.

Reports on Tuesday suggested Bayern Munich could be persuaded to cash in on the winger if they receive an offer of €92m (£80m) for his services.

Assessing their options to replace Salah, Pennant reckons Sane is one of the few players in the game capable of filling that void.

“Where can you go?” he asked. “There are not many people, if any, who could replace Mo Salah really.

“You know, there’s talk of Leroy Sane at Bayern Munich. He’s a really good player. He was great at Man City, and when he left Man City it was a big eyebrow-raiser.

“He’s gone to Bayern and is doing the exact same thing. He cuts inside on his left foot like Mo, he’s pacey, he can score goals. That wouldn’t be a bad shout, Leroy Sane.

“And I’m sure you would get him for half of the price of what you’d get for selling to Saudi Arabia, so it would be a little bit more money in the transfer pot as well.”

Sane has 45 goals in 144 appearances for Bayern since moving back to the Bundesliga in summer 2020. With a further 30 assists in that time, the 27-year-old boasts a goal contribution every 1.92 appearances – easy to see why Jurgen Klopp reportedly sees him as his No 1 target to replace Salah when the time arrives.

DON’T MISS: Game over for Liverpool star Jurgen Klopp no longer trusts with €45m replacement targeted