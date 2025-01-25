Virgil van Dijk, Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold are all out of contract at Liverpool next summer

Liverpool star Mo Salah has made what could easily be interpreted as his most forthright departure statement yet, while also having named five teammates who will also soon leave Anfield and with a report claiming a colossal wages offer from overseas is now starting to turn his head.

Salah has been the Merseysiders’ go-to man for several seasons now, racking up an astonishing 233 goals and 105 assists from his 380 appearances in Liverpool colours. Now fourth on their all-time top scorer’s list, the Egyptian’s form this season has swept the Reds top of the Premier League, through to the last 16 of the Champions League as one of the seeded sides and into the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.

Yet despite the optimism that Liverpool can win multiple trophies in Arne Slot’s first season at the helm, a dark cloud hovers over Anfield with all of Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk out of contract on July 1 and already eligible to negotiate agreements with overseas clubs of their choosing.

Of that trio, Salah has been particularly vocal in keeping the media informed of developments in those negotiations, revealing back in December that he was “more out than in” as far as agreeing an extension is concerned.

Now Salah has provided another interview on his future, underlining his ambitions before he leaves and also having named five other teammates who will soon exit Anfield.

“My motivation this year was really to win a trophy and be a big part of winning that trophy, especially the Premier League,” Salah told multiple outlets before Liverpool’s match against Ipswich Town.

“There is still me, Virgil, Trent, Alisson, Joe [Gomez] and Robbo [Andy Robertson], so it’s five or six players left. So I think it’s necessary to win another trophy before we all go.

“I think we need another one. We won almost everything but we won [the Premier League] only once so hopefully we can win it twice. It would be great.”

The huge offer tempting Salah as star’s preference is revealed

Salah’s current record for Liverpool reads a goal contribution every 1.12 appearances, while the player this week also became the first Reds player in history to break the 50-goal mark in European competition.

Salah has also broken the 20-goal mark in each of his eight seasons at Anfield and discussing his phenomenal numbers, Salah continued: “That is something incredible, something I am very proud of. I worked very hard for that.

“And being also a winger and scoring goals that make a difference in the game is quite hard and people will maybe appreciate it more when they see that in the future.

“It’s quite hard and tricky because sometimes when you do things every day and every year, people just think that it’s not hard. When you do it for six, seven, or eight years, people just say it’s normal to do it, but actually it’s not easy.

“It’s not easy at all because it’s very tricky to find a winger to score like 20 or 30 goals, for eight years in a row. But again, something I’m proud of.”

Despite all the noises being made over Salah’s future, we understand his preference remains on agreeing a new deal at Anfield and being afforded the chance to try and close down on Ian Rush’s record mark of 346.

With that in mind, it’s understood Salah is seeking a three-year deal worth around £400,000 a week – extending his claim as the club’s all-time highest earner in the process.

That would take the player close to the age of 36 – and it’s probably only his advancing years (he’s currently 32) that make FSG so hesitant to agree to such a deal.

Either way, the player has been presented with a colossal wages offer above and beyond that to move to Saudi Arabia, where Al-Hilal are prepared to offer him a £65m deal over two years – which works out at around £600,000 a week.

Despite that, Liverpool won’t even try and match that and the game of chess between the club and his agent Ramy Abbas looks set to continue for some time yet.

Liverpool transfer latest: Top target KOs move; Real chase second defender

Meanwhile, Liverpool’s prospects of prising Milos Kerkez to Anfield have suffered a significant double blow after the Hungarian dropped a strong 15-word message to rule out a move and his club Bournemouth made a firm decision on his exit.

Slot is understood to have made the 21-year-old his top target of 2025 and having instructed Liverpool chiefs to meet the £50m price tag the Cherries are demanding.

Elsewhere, while Real Madrid interest in Trent Alexander-Arnold is well documented, it’s now being claimed that Los Blancos are plotting a second raid on Anfield – this time for French defender Ibou Konate.

The talented centre-half is out of contract in summer 2026 and talks over an extension have not yet seen an agreement reached. Now reports claim he will soon be the subject of a big proposal to move to the Spanish capital – and potentially leaving the Reds with another big dilemma on their hands.

Finally, claims that Liverpool are ready to move for Rayan Cherki have been cleared up by journalist Ben Jacobs, who has revealed the more likely destination for the Lyon star this year and with the reasons why a prospective move to Anfield can be played down coming to light.

