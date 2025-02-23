Salah has yet more to celebrate in a Liverpool shirt

Mohamed Salah played a major role once again as Liverpool took massive strides towards the Premier League title – and the iconic forward explained why this season is even better than his first at Anfield.

Liverpool went into Sunday’s clash with Manchester City knowing a win would take them 11 points clear at the top of the Premier League table after Arsenal slipped up against West Ham on Saturday. And while City have often been Liverpool’s title nemeses in recent years, this time the Etihad Stadium was the scene of what looks like a defining moment on the Reds’ road to glory.

Goals from Salah and Dominik Szoboszlai – each assisted by the other – gave Liverpool a 2-0 win away at City to open up the double-figures advantage over Arsenal.

With 11 games left for Liverpool and 12 for Arsenal, nothing is mathematically done yet, but that was a huge step towards the title for Arne Slot’s side.

And Salah – who became the first player in Premier League history to get a goal and assist in both games against the reigning champions in a season, as well as the first Premier League player to reach surpass 40 goal contributions in two separate seasons – couldn’t resist a mention of what Liverpool’s fate could be.

Asked if this season is his best at Liverpool, Salah told Sky Sports: “I don’t know. It is opinion. Maybe people prefer my first seasons or now but I prefer now because winning the league, helping the young players, it is special.

“We need another title. Me and the big guys in the team, we need another title.”

Salah, Szoboszlai react to win

Liverpool’s players need to stay grounded, but will have taken their win over City as a monumental boost.

Salah said: “It is incredible. It is a very hard place to come and play here. They are a tough team and they have an incredible manager I am glad in the end we won the game.

“It is special. Especially when you are in the title race, it is incredible.

“Hopefully we keep calm because sometimes the pressure gets to us. We try to win each game.”

Fellow goalscorer Szoboszlai added: “We have to keep going and Newcastle is going to be a tough game and then 11 more games to go.

“It never ends so we have to keep calm and keep going and at the end hopefully, we will get there.”

Latest Liverpool headlines

Liverpool urged to greenlight ‘£200m’ Alexander Isak bid as envious fans spy on striker hitting Prem landmark

Liverpool urged to KEEP Darwin Nunez by two pundits; one claims he could make title difference

Liverpool target ‘dreams’ of joining Barcelona with ‘official offer’ coming

How much do you know about Salah?