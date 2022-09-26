Egypt have surprisingly decided to rest Mo Salah for the game against Liberia on Tuesday, which will see the forward return to Liverpool a match early.

Salah registered two goals for Egypt as they beat Niger in a friendly on Friday. The right winger opened the scoring in the 43rd minute by taking a nice touch away from his marker in the box before firing into the far corner.

This goal saw Egypt go into the break 1-0 up. Mostafa Mohammed joined Salah on the scoresheet in the second half as he raced in behind the Niger defence and then dinked the ball over the goalkeeper.

Salah ensured Egypt would win the match by securing his brace in the 67th minute. He scored a penalty after an Egypt cross appeared to hit a Niger defender’s arm, forcing the referee to point to the spot.

The double saw Salah reach 49 goals in 86 appearances for Egypt. He could become the Pharaohs’ top scorer, though he still has plenty of goals to bag to achieve this. Egypt’s current top scorer is Hossam Hassan, who managed 69 goals in 176 matches between 1985 and 2006.

Salah will not be able to get any closer to Hassan during the current international break, though. That’s because Egypt have sent him home one match early.

They have confirmed the 30-year-old will be rested for the game against Liberia. A statement read: ‘The technical staff of the Egyptian national team preferred to rest Mohamed Salah and Mostafa Mohamed for the Liberia friendly after both took part in the previous match against Niger.’

The announcement means Salah can go back at Liverpool early. Mohammed can return to French club Nantes early, too.

Klopp buoyed by Mo Salah decision

It will be a major boost for Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp. He does not have to worry about Salah picking up an injury against Liberia and potentially missing some important Premier League games.

Plus, the former Roma and Chelsea man will be high in confidence after scoring twice during his most recent appearance. Liverpool need Salah to reach top form again if they are to catch the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City.

Liverpool sit eighth currently after winning just two of their opening six league matches. They are already eight points behind title favourites City and nine behind league leaders Arsenal.

Salah has had a relatively slow start to the campaign, in comparison with his own lofty standards. The forward has notched two league goals so far.

Both of these came in Liverpool’s first three Prem matches, and Salah is currently on a three-match run without finding the net in the league.

Klopp will not be too worried about this, however. Salah scored in the recent Champions League win over Ajax and has also bagged a brace while on international duty.

As such, there is a good chance he will score when Liverpool return to domestic action. They face Brighton on Saturday at 15:00.

It will be an interesting game to watch as it is Roberto De Zerbi’s first match since being appointed as Brighton manager.

The Italian replaced Graham Potter on September 18, following his move to Chelsea 10 days earlier.

