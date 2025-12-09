Mo Salah’s camp are ready to ask Liverpool to come to a mutual termination over his contract, potentially as soon as January, while a mind-blowing offer is soon expected to land on the Egyptian’s doorstep, sources can reveal.

The blue touch paper has been well and truly lit at Anfield after Salah, benched for the third successive game at Leeds over the weekend, faced the media and told them that he felt like someone at the club wants him gone and that they had “thrown him under a bus”.

But after signing the biggest contract in the club’s history back in April, worth an estimated £400,000 a week, a parting of ways just over six months later now looks like a possibility after Salah’s unexpected bombshell rant on Saturday evening.

And while some Liverpool supporters have sided with the 33-year-old, Jamie Carragher is among several high-profile pundits to have called the player out, though the Sky Sports pundit has got himself caught out after backtracking on a recent comment he made about the player.

Whichever side of the fence you sit on, the situation has drawn comparisons to how Cristiano Ronaldo departed Manchester United in 2022. The Portuguese superstar left Old Trafford after publicly criticising the club, and United refused to tolerate that behaviour as Erik Ten Hag made it clear he did not want him at the club.

Now, another Dutch coach, in Arne Slot, is on a collision course with his own club legend in Salah, with the Egyptian not holding back in making clear his own frustrations.

While Slot is not closing the door on welcoming Salah back into the fold, and has seemingly left the door open to his return ahead of this weekend’s Premier League clash against Brighton at Anfield, Liverpool are internally wrestling with a very difficult issue behind closed doors.

As a club, they have tried to initially play down the speculation around Salah – and they held extensive talks on Saturday evening and Sunday before deciding to remove him from the squad that travelled to face Inter Milan on Tuesday – but sources close to his camp have told TEAMtalk that the Egyptian legend does not feel he has a future at Anfield.

We are told that Salah is insistent that this is not about money and that he is very much open to leaving Liverpool if an agreement can be reached.

READ NEXT 🔴 Inter Milan coach offers cold 17-word response to Liverpool’s Salah ‘problem’ as Slot gets no sympathy

Liverpool’s thoughts on Mo Salah exit revealed

At this point, however, it needs to be stressed that there has been no suggestion that Liverpool as a club would indeed be ready sanction his exit in January.

Liverpool owners FSG are being kept informed of the situation by their chief executive and the club’s sporting director, Richard Hughes.

The two are in constant contact as part of their working relationship, though the subject of Salah is clearly the pressing matter.

The ultra-reliable David Ornstein has also confirmed that, as things stand, Liverpool have NO PLANS to sell Salah and, despite everything that was said on Saturday and the storm that has since erupted, the club still want him to stay.

In the immediate, we understand Liverpool are ready to allow Salah to depart early for the AFCON, with his departure initially booked in on Tuesday December 15.

However, the club are currently debating whether to continue his exclusion for the Brighton game, thus allowing him to depart for the Morocco-staged tournament.

Salah, though, has been insistent that he wanted to attend the weekend’s clash with Brighton & Hove Albion – but it now remains to be seen if he will still be on Merseyside.

Liverpool, however, are already planning for the long term and have been looking at options for their right side in January, a plan which was already in place long before Saturday’s fall-out.

And while we understand that Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo remains top of their list of options, they have also been making checks on RB Leipzig sensation Yan Diomande, and were present to see him score an 18-minute hat-trick over the weekend.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.

Mind-blowing offer due to arrive for Salah; fans have their say

With Salah’s blow-up at Elland Road causing international headlines, the news will have certainly put Saudi Pro-League chiefs in a state of high alert.

That’s after sources have confirmed to us that they are prepared to do a deal in January and present what has been described as a mind-blowing offer to the player to finally lure him to the Middle East.

Salah could earn around £150million (€172m / $200m) a year and become a tourism ambassador for Saudi Arabia, just like Ronaldo. He would also have the right to part-ownership of a club in the future.

The Pro League would also look to help Salah invest in football across the Arab community, one reason the 33-year-old is keen to link up with Saudi Arabia.

They made it clear to Salah that the offer would be available again in 2026, and the belief was that it would be this summer. Suddenly, though, the prospect of him moving to the Pro League in January has now become a far more concrete one.

Off the back of the fallout, our writers have been debating who will leave Anfield first – Slot or Salah – and it is safe to say the situation has created a vast difference of opinion.

However, Liverpool fans, or the majority of them, are absolutely crystal clear on the matter and have made it plainly obvious who they are backing in the row with an ‘all day and every day’ comment the highlight.