Mohamed Salah reportedly has a ‘gentlemen’s agreement’ to leave Liverpool at a certain time, and the Reds have a dream successor in mind, but some of their biggest rivals have made ‘calls’ about signing him instead.

Salah, 33, jetted off to play for Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations on Tuesday, and his future at Anfield is still uncertain. He returned to Arne Slot’s matchday squad last weekend and performed well in their 2-0 win over Brighton.

But, after Salah’s controversial comments in an interview just over two weeks ago, in which he claimed he had been “thrown under the bus” by Liverpool, the iconic forward still isn’t happy.

Despite returning to the fold and FSG insisting that Salah isn’t going anywhere, we have revealed that he will not accept a backseat role in the team moving forward.

But a fresh claim from a journalist suggests that Salah already has a verbal agreement in place with Liverpool that he will be allowed to leave far sooner than his contract’s 2027 expiry.

Salah’s exit ‘agreement’ revealed with next destination ‘almost certain’

Transfer journalist Steve Kay suggests that Salah get his opportunity, Liverpool, at the end of this season, rather than next month, as some outlets have suggested.

Kay claims that Salah has an unwritten agreement in his deal, allowing him to depart the club next summer.

“Personally, at this stage, from what I’m hearing, I don’t think he will [leave in January],” Kay began on KS1 TV. “Things seem to have calmed down a bit. As I’ve said, we’re waiting to see, but I’m told there was a gentlemen’s agreement that he could leave.

“He wanted a three-year contract with the option to leave after a year, but Liverpool said no – you can have two years and leave after one. That was the compromise.

“When Salah came out and suggested someone wanted him out of the club, I think that went a bit over the top. It wasn’t that they wanted him out; it was that they didn’t want to give him the contract he wanted.

“And I understand that. Three years is too much, because you end up paying him to leave after a year, and then paying him off on top of that. So I get it completely.”

Meanwhile, our transfer insider Graeme Bailey reports that Salah, when he does leave Liverpool, is ‘almost certain’ to head to the Saudi Pro League, despite clubs in France, Italy, Germany, Spain and the United States all reaching out to his representatives to understand his situation.

Liverpool face obstacles in Salah replacement hunt

Liverpool already have a few exciting Salah replacement targets in mind, but as we have consistently reported, Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo is top of the shortlist.

Slot is personally an admirer of Semenyo and feels he would fit into his system perfectly. The 25-year-old has a £65m release clause (£60m plus £5m in add-ons) which becomes active in January, and drops to closer to £50m next summer.

However, Liverpool face serious interest for the winger, and although we understand Semenyo’s preferred next move would be to Anfield, other sides are doing all they can to change his mind.

Respected journalist Fabrizio Romano has given an update on the situation, revealing that Tottenham are pushing hard to sign the Ghanaian, while Manchester United, Manchester City have also ‘made calls’ as they eye a potential move.

“Tottenham are really interested in Semenyo, but this depends on what the player wants to do. But Tottenham have a genuine interest in Semenyo,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“This week, again, Manchester United and Manchester City called to understand the situation of Semenyo.

“Between Monday and Tuesday, some calls took place from Manchester United and Manchester City to understand the situation of Semenyo… £65m release clause.

“So these three clubs [Tottenham, United and City] all called and Liverpool already called in November. But Liverpool are now assessing what they want to do in January and also what’s going to happen with Mohamed Salah before deciding on Semenyo.”

Elite Liverpool-linked winger eyes Real Madrid switch

Another winger that has been speculated to be a potential Salah replacement is Athletic Club star Nico Williams.

A host of Premier League sides, including Arsenal, Chelsea and Spurs, have all been linked with the Spanish international in the past, too.

Williams, 23, has struggled with injuries recently but is now back fit and has notched three goals and three assists in 16 appearances in all competitions for Athletic this term.

A recent report from Spain claims that Liverpool and Arsenal are still in the mix to sign Williams, but they state that he has his heart set on a move to Real Madrid instead.

