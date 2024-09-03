Claims that this could be the final season Mo Salah has at Liverpool have been strongly dismissed by Fabrizio Romano, with the reporter giving a major insight into Arne Slot’s hopes for the player and, crucially, where the player’s mind is at over a new deal.

Salah has proved an absolute revelation for Liverpool since arriving in a bargain £36.9m transfer from Roma in summer 2017 at the insistence of Michael Edwards. Now regarded as one of the club’s all-time greats, Salah has scored an incredible 214 goals and added a ludicrous 92 assists from 352 appearances across seven seasons, giving him an phenomenal record of a goal contribution every 1.15 times he has taken the field for the Reds.

Scoring at least 20 goals in each and every season, Salah is quite rightly regarded as one of the best players the Premier League has ever seen, while this season, he has arguably looked better than ever, scoring three times and providing three assists from just three matches so far.

At Old Trafford on Sunday, Salah was simply unplayable. The Egyptian superstar brilliantly teed up Luis Diaz for two brilliantly-taken first-half goals before getting in on the act himself with a well-taken third and forcing even Roy Keane into an awkward admission.

That took Salah’s tally at Old Trafford to 12 goals, meaning no other player has scored more against them there in the competition’s history and also ensuring he has outscored all of Manchester United’s current squad there, with the exception of Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford.

Mo Salah contract: Player lays down challenge to Liverpool

Yet after the game and in an interview with Sky Sports, Salah dropped the bombshell update that this could be his last year at Anfield with officials at the club yet to open talks on a contract extension with the talismanic star.

“As you know this is my last year in the club, I just want to enjoy it…” Salah stated.

Since those comments were aired, which initially sent Liverpool supporters into something of a panic, they have been seen as something of a challenge from the player to the Merseysiders’ board to open contract renewal talks, rather than an actual suggestion that he plans to quit Anfield.

In the immediate aftermath of that interview, both Jamie Carragher and Daniel Sturridge did their utmost to play down suggestions this could be Salah’s final year on Merseyside.

And while the Reds have already brought in Federico Chiesa in a bargain £11m (plus add-ons) deal from Juventus, a player who could potentially replace Salah were he to leave, TEAMtalk understands that the Reds are planning to open talks with the player’s representatives soon and that there remains a hope that the two parties can agree on a deal.

Currently Salah is the top Liverpool earner on a salary worth £350,000 a week. And while he could earn significantly more in Saudi Arabia, Liverpool will be expected to at least match his current terms for a couple more seasons yet.

Just how long his new deal remains for appears to be key.

Carragher, though, is convinced that, given the way the player looks after himself, the 32-year-old can easily carry on playing until his mid to late thirties.

‘This month’ – Fabrizio Romano update on Salah talks

Now taking to his Debrief podcast, transfer guru Romano claims talks between Salah’s representative, Ramy Abbas, and the Reds are due to take place ‘this month’ and insists crucially, there remains a real desire from the Liverpool No 11 to remain on Merseyside.

“Arne Slot is very happy with him and they want to keep him at the club, so at the moment it all depends on the talks taking place between Mo and Liverpool in the next few months,” Romano said.

“The situation for Mo is quite clear. He would be really happy to continue at Liverpool; I can confirm that. I think it is a crucial part of the story.”

Giving an update into the player’s thinking, Romano dropped the

“Mo would like to stay at the club. Mo is very happy at Liverpool. Mo believes that his future could still be in the Premier League in a Liverpool shirt, so the message from the player’s side is clear.”

Revealing the decisive factor, Romano concluded: “It now depends on if they can reach an agreement on the financial terms.”