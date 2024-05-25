Mo Salah has seemingly made clear his future plans amid talk of a move to the Saudi Pro-League with the talismanic Liverpool star sending a strong message to new incoming new Reds boss Arne Slot.

The Merseysiders are preparing for what they hope will be a bright new era at Anfield with Dutch coach Slot chosen as the man to step into Jurgen Klopp’s sizeable shoes. And while the German walked away last week as a bona fide club legend, Liverpool will hope that the transition from one era to another will not see them suffer the decline in fortunes many observers expect.

The new period at Anfield will be overseen by Michael Edwards, who has been brought back to Anfield in a CEO of football role. His first two assignments have been the massive appointments of Richard Hughes as their new sporting director and Slot as the first-team manager in succession to Klopp.

Indeed, Slot himself has been chosen due to the similar man-management techniques to Klopp, as well as the tactics and formations in how he plays the game.

However, any manager is only as good as the players at his disposal and Slot will be desperate to ensure many of the leading figures under Klopp remain at Anfield for the forseeable future.

And with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Salah all on deals that are due to expire in 2025, nailing the trio down to extensions will be Edwards’ next port of call this summer.

The case around Salah is particularly pertinent, with the winger the subject of an intense campaign to get him to move to the Saudi Pro-League an ongoing theme.

Mo Salah to Saudi Arabia: Transfer put on ice – for now

Indeed, with Al-Ittihad having seen a £150m offer for Salah rejected last summer, they are still on the Egyptian’s trail and hope to lure him to the Gulf State with an incredible salary package worth around £1.5m per week – a deal that would make him the highest-paid sportsman on the planet.

However, we understand Salah has now decided to shelve any plans to move for now and will remain loyal for at least the duration of his current contract – and could yet even sign a new deal if he likes the direction the club are heading in under Slot.

That said, a future move to the Saudi Pro-League cannot be ruled out either, with Al-Ittihad now prepared to wait a year for his signature and in the belief they could lure him to the Middle East as a free agent in summer 2025.

Such a move would put the ball firmly in Liverpool’s court, with the Reds under pressure to either tie him to a new deal, or potentially accept an offer on his services this summer if they do not want to lose their star man on a free transfer in a year’s time.

Salah has scored an incredible 211 goals in 349 appearances over seven seasons at Anfield, scoring 25 or more in all but one of those campaigns.

Salah communicates Liverpool verdict to Arne Slot

Either way, former Reds midfielder Vladimir Smicer believes Salah has looked after himself that well that he continue playing well into his late thirties, meaning the 31-year-old can afford to wait before moving to the Middle East.

“He’s got one more year on his contract so it’s about seeing what his plans are, physically he looks like he could pay for another three or four years. Just look at Cristiano Ronaldo, he’s still playing at 39 and hasn’t lost his legs. Salah could do the same,” Smicer explained.

On his future, Smicer added: “It’s a very tough situation with Mohamed Salah, he may be getting older but he’s still Liverpool’s best striker, scoring so many goals and breaking records.

“Of course the new manager is coming in and it will be a tough decision, but he deserves so much respect for what he has done for Liverpool. I would let him decide what he wants to do this summer. Never force him out of Anfield.”

Salah, though, has seemingly decided to stay at Anfield for the time being at least and to play what he hopes will be a leading role in the Slot era.

Making clear his loyalty to the Reds on his Instagram page and after posting a new look with his trademark afro shaved off, Salah posted the message: “We know that trophies are what count and we will do everything possible to make that happen next season. Our fans deserve it and we will fight like hell.”