Mo Salah ‘a major problem’ as extraordinary attack launched on Liverpool star amid ANOTHER award snub

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah has been the subject of extraordinary criticism in the German media for apparently being a problem for Florian Wirtz, with a possible new destination for the Egyptian King mooted in 2026 as he missed out on the African Footballer of the Year award.

Mo Salah is having a disappointing season by his own standards, with the 33-year-old forward scoring just five goals and giving only three assists in 16 appearances for Liverpool. Expected to maintain his extremely high standards after signing a new two-year contract with Liverpool in April 2025, Mo Salah’s form has worryingly dipped.

Like Mo Salah, Wirtz is having an underwhelming campaign, with the £116million (€132m, $152.5m) summer signing from Bayer Leverkusen providing only two assists in 15 Premier League and Champions League appearances.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot is still trying to fit Wirtz into his system, but, according to German publication Bild, the Germany international attacking midfielder’s current issue at the defending Premier League champions is Mo Salah’s fault.

The piece, entitled ‘Solo Salah becomes a problem for Wirtz and Liverpool’, has claimed that the former Chelsea attacker’s ‘stubbornness’ has ‘long been a topic of conversation’ in the Reds dressing room.

‘Salah is increasingly becoming a major problem for Liverpool and Wirtz!’ Bild wrote and added: ‘Time is running out… a move to Saudi Arabia is conceivable’.

The report observed: ‘It’s noticeable that he’s overlooked Wirtz and hasn’t made any of the other summer signings, who together cost around half a billion euros, shine.

‘Salah has provided three assists this season, all of which led to goals, all for players who have been with the club longer.’

Bild added: ‘He is the king of the champions, seemingly blocking their successful new beginning. And thus, the future of his successor as the attacking leader: €140m signing Wirtz.

‘According to SPORT BILD, there’s no doubt that he’s intended to be the leader of the future.’

Bild has claimed that despite being under contract at Liverpool until the summer of 2027, Mo Salah could leave the Reds at the end of the 2025/26 campaign.

‘The question is, who will dethrone Salah,’ the report noted. ‘The club, the coach, or his teammates? It seems quite possible that Salah will move to Saudi Arabia in the summer of 2026.’

Mo Salah misses out on CAF award

Things have gone from bad to worse for Mo Salah, with the Liverpool and Egypt international forward missing out on the 2025 African Footballer of the Year award.

Mo Salah, Paris Saint-Germain right-back Achraf Hakimi and Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen were the three players battling for the 2025 CAF Player of the Year award, the most prestigious individual prize in African football.

It was Morocco international Hakimi who won the award for an extraordinary 2024/25 season that saw him win a historic quadruple with Paris Saint-Germain, including the Champions League for the first time in the French club’s history.

Mo Salah also missed out on the 2025 Ballon d’Or, finishing fourth in the final ranking.

The 33-year-old scored 34 goals and gave 23 assists in 52 appearances for Liverpool last season and helped the Reds win the Premier League title.

Mo Salah, who won the Premier League Golden Boot last season, was awarded the Premier League Player of the Season and was included in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year.

The Liverpool star was also bestowed with the PFA Players’ Player of the Year and the FWA Footballer of the Year honours.

Latest Liverpool transfer news: Semenyo advantage, Konate update

Meanwhile, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has revealed the advantage that Liverpool have over Tottenham Hotspur in the race for Antoine Semenyo, who has a release clause in his contract at Bournemouth.

Romano has also brought the latest on the future of Ibrahima Konate, who is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season and is the subject of strong interest from Real Madrid.

And finally, a journalist has revealed the chances of Marc Guehi joining Liverpool, with the England international central defender set to leave Crystal Palace as a free agent next summer.