Mo Salah to form sensational partnership with world-class ace when leaving Liverpool, as Al-Ittihad braced for snub

Liverpool hero Mo Salah has been backed to reject Al-Ittihad when leaving Liverpool, as a different club could sign him in a massive summer deal instead.

Salah was the subject of a huge £150million bid from Al-Ittihad last summer, as Saudi Pro League officials want to make him the poster boy of their competition. However, the offer was immediately rejected by Liverpool, and talk of a second proposal worth a stunning £215m never came to anything.

The right winger resultantly stayed at Anfield, and he has once again been in brilliant form. His record stands at 18 goals and nine assists in 27 matches across all competitions.

Although, there is now a good chance Salah will end his Liverpool spell at the end of the season. That is because manager Jurgen Klopp has decided to walk away from the job, as he is running out of energy and needs to recharge with at least a year out.

Al-Ittihad will be delighted about Klopp leaving Liverpool, as it will boost their chances of finally landing Salah. Although, Saudi rivals Al-Hilal have been tipped to pull off a shock by signing the Egypt star first, as they are performing much better in the Saudi top flight.

Should Salah move to Al-Hilal instead of Al-Ittihad, then he would form an unstoppable attacking partnership with Brazil icon Neymar and former Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic.

“I think there’s more chance of him going now that Jurgen Klopp’s gone,” transfer insider Ben Jacobs said on talkSPORT.

“Salah’s at a crossroads, Liverpool’s at a crossroads, so if Klopp stayed, I would have predicted that he’d go to Saudi in 2025 and he’d do one more season in Europe with Liverpool.

Next Mo Salah club ‘won’t be Al-Ittihad’

“But Klopp going now might mean – especially if there’s silverware – Salah goes out on a high, and then the only twist from a Saudi perspective is that it won’t be Al-Ittihad.”

Jacobs continued: “Al-Ittihad got preference for Salah because they are the Saudi champions and they were competing in the Club World Cup, so of course you want him to be the poster boy.

“Now, they’re seventh in the Saudi Pro League, Al-Hilal are seemingly cruising to the title, so I think the offer will now come from Al-Hilal.

“But the offer will still be around the same number [£100m upfront with £25m-£50m in add-ons], so that will be really difficult for Liverpool to reject, especially for a new manager, he’s thinking, ‘I want a budget to revamp.'”

