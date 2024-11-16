Liverpool fans have been warned to brace themselves for confirmation that Mo Salah will be quitting Anfield at the end of his contract, with former Everton chief Keith Wyness sharing where he will move next and amid claims two players are being considered as replacements.

The Egyptian star has proved one of the greatest signings in Liverpool‘s history, scoring an incredible 221 goals and adding another 99 assists in the 366 appearances he has made for the Reds since a bargain £36.9m move from Roma back in summer 2017. That tally includes an impressive 20 goal contributions this season alone, underlining the 32-year-old’s huge importance to the Merseysiders.

However, Salah‘s deal at Anfield is due to expire next summer and speculation of a high-profile free move away has followed the player for a month.

In recent weeks, both Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain have been linked with a move amid claims that Salah does not want to turn his back on top-tier football.

But former Everton chief Wyness, speaking on the Inside Track podcast, claims a move to Saudi Arabia – where both Al-Ittihad and Al Hilal have both been linked – will soon be confirmed.

“Liverpool will be managing this [news of his impending exit], Wyness stated.

“They’ll be having discussions with Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk and Salah in the background.

“But I’m hearing that, finally, Salah will be off to the Middle East.

“That is what I am being told.

“Liverpool are managing the media spin. Slot will have a much stronger opinion on these matters, and his voice will be heard on these issues more and more after his good start.”

What has Salah said on his future and how much will he earn in Saudi?

Claims on Salah’s exit come just a matter of days after Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg claimed Salah and Liverpool are ‘far apart’ in their negotiations over his new deal.

Indeed, Salah himself has teased a potential exit away with two public announcements – one on Sky Sports with his now infamous “as you know this is my last year here” claim following September’s 3-0 win at Manchester United – and more recently with an update on social media.

“Top of the table is where this club belongs. Nothing less. All teams win matches but there is only 1 champion in the end. That’s what we want,” Salah said, taking to Instagram after the recent 2-1 Anfield win over Brighton.

“Thank you for your support last night. No matter what happens, I will never forget what scoring at Anfield feels like.”

It’s understood that Salah could earn wages over £1.3m a week were he to transfer to Saudi Arabia – figures that Liverpool simply cannot compete with. That would see him earn parity with the country’s other leading name Cristiano Ronaldo, whose wages see him take home a staggering £67.6m a year – or more than £185,250 a day, nice work if you can get it!

Slot has also been quizzed on the player’s future but insisted his only focus was on continuing to get a top tune out of the player on a game-to-game basis.

“Is Salah irreplaceable? That’s not what I think about at the moment,” Slot said. “The only thing that I think about is that he’s so important for us scores important goals, works hard for the team and I’m hoping that he can enjoy that feeling (scoring at Anfield) many, many, many more times – especially if I’m here.

“But even if I’m not here I’m still hoping for him that he can do this many more times. He’s been incredible for Liverpool for the past six, seven, eight years.

“I don’t know exactly how long he’s been here, and he’s been incredible for us this season. I hope he can continue doing this for the rest of the season and maybe longer to come. But that’s something up to him and the club to find the idea about the future.”

Speculation that Salah could soon be set to move to the Middle East has also been confirmed by former Reds sporting director Jorg Schmadtke

“I don’t know, but this may happen,” Schmadtke told Al-Eqtisadiah when questioned on Salah’s future. “The Saudi League is developing every year, due to more money being invested in the competition.

“The Saudi League deals have affected the work of some European clubs, but the matter does not rise to the level of harm, and I welcome working in it if I receive a good offer.”

Liverpool working on two Salah replacements

With speculation suggesting Salah could soon be on the move, the Reds are obviously some distance down the line with regards looking for a replacement.

And reports over the last couple of weeks believe the Merseysiders have two, very different, targets in mind.

First of all, TEAMtalk’s transfer corresponded Fraser Gillan has revealed how sources have told him that the Reds are ready to make a beeline for Brentford attacker Bryan Mbeumo in what could be a like-for-like replacement.

The Cameroon international has been in red-hot form this season, scoring eight goals and adding an assist from his 13 appearances so far. Overall he has 58 goals and 43 assists from 213 games for the Bees – a very fine record indeed.

Now with his contract due to expire in 2026, though the London side do have the option of another year, we understand the Reds are strongly considering a move for the 25-year-old in 2025.

The Reds are also hot on the trail of Salah’s countryman, Omar Marmoush.

The Eintracht Frankfurt attacker, who would be more of a central striking option, has 24 goal involvements from 16 games this season, making him one of the Bundesliga’s most in-demand stars.

Liverpool have been warned, though, that a deal would not come cheap for Marmoush.

One precocious talent who won’t be moving to Anfield, though, is Brazilian attacker Rayan Vitor Simplicio.

The teenage star, who has been compared to Vinicius Jnr, has been the subject of an enquiry from Liverpool, only for the Reds to be told he has already agreed a move to another European giant.

