Iconic former England midfielder Paul Gascoigne has accused Mo Salah of being “off the boil” and “playing to avoid injury” in an effort to secure a move away from Liverpool and amid claims by Graeme Souness that the Egyptian will leave for two major reasons.

The Egyptian star is out of contract at Anfield in just nine months time and eligible to sign a pre-contract agreement with an overseas side from January 1 – just 79 days from now. Understandably, Liverpool are keen to tie down Salah to a fresh deal to extend his stay on Merseyside and with the player already having played a part in 11 goals (six goals and five assists) from 10 appearances this season.

Despite that impressive form, that has not stopped Gascoigne from accusing Salah of failing to show the Reds his very best so far this season and playing with a move away at the forefront of his mind.

“Salah, I don’t know what’s happening with him this season, he just seems off the boil,” Gascoigne told SportsCasting. “That’s what happens with a lot of players (when their contracts are expiring).

“You get a lot of players who don’t want to get involved too much because they’ll be getting injuries. Look at me, in two days I was signing for Lazio and half an hour later I’m in the hospital with a ligament injury.”

Former Liverpool player and manager Graeme Souness has taken that one step further and believes Salah will be convinced to leave Anfield for both the money, as well as the logistical benefits of life in Saudi Arabia.

“Would it surprise me if Salah stayed? Slightly. Because I think there would be huge appeal to him, as an Egyptian and a Muslim, in earning astronomical money for the next three or four years in Saudi Arabia, the cradle of Islam and a country which has a maritime border with his own,” he told the Daily Mail.

While Salah has not said anything in public on his future since that infamous “as you know this is my last season here” claim on Sky Sports in September, it is our understanding that Liverpool do now have very serious concerns that the 32-year-old will indeed move on at the end of his contract.

To that end, we reported last month that concrete interest in his services remains from Al-Itihad and that Liverpool now ‘expect’ Salah to leave after their latest round of contract talks.

Salah’s current Liverpool deal is worth £350,000 a week but he could comfortably treble his wages were he to move to the Saudi Pro-League.

That certainly tallies with what Souness is saying and the straight-talking Scot also believes bad news could be coming over Trent Alexander-Arnold.

“In Arne Slot, they have a manager who for me has been a 10 out of 10, in the way he is building relationships with the players and handles the press,” Souness said.

“The concern for Liverpool’s fans is that three players who really have proven themselves over time – Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk – are out of contract this summer. It’s barely two months until Christmas and in January they can talk to other clubs.

“I can assure you Liverpool will have been talking to their representatives and by now will know what those guys are going to do, going forward.

“I imagine the three of them will have made their minds up on what their plans are after this season.

“Trent seems to have a relationship with [Jude] Bellingham at Real Madrid. Would it surprise me if he ends up going there? No.

“Would it surprise me if Virgil stayed? No. He is the one of the three I think is most likely to remain because at this moment in time, where is he going to go to get more money and a bigger football club?”

Meanwhile, on the incoming front, Liverpool have now learned the exact fee they must pay Benfica if they are to bring Spanish full-back Alvaro Fernandez Carreras back to the Premier League.

The left-back only left Old Trafford on a permanent move over the summer but has impressed for the Portuguese giants, with Liverpool scouts having reportedly made checks on him. Real Madrid and Barcelona are also among those keen.

Carreras is not the only Benfica star the Reds have been watching too, with reports in Portugal also claiming Slot is ready to ‘magnify his efforts’ to reunite with Orkun Kokcu at Anfield, with the Turkish star potentially seen as a Dominik Szoboszlai upgrade.

The Reds are also reported to have taken a look at Roma goalkeeper Mile Svilar as a potential replacement for Caiomhin Kelleher and with the Irishman making clear his desire to establish himself as a No 1 elsewhere.

