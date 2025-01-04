Mo Salah has sent Liverpool into panic mode with the strongest indication yet that this will be his last season on Merseyside by revealing why a new contract remains “far away”, why he is so determined to ensure his “last year” at Anfield will end with enormous success and with the club whose offer has eclipsed the Reds now coming to light.

The talismanic star has scored an electrifying 231 goals and contributed 105 assists in his 375 matches for the Reds, putting him fourth on the club’s all-time top scorers list. With Salah arguably enjoying his best-ever season for Liverpool, the prospect of seeing their star man leave on a free is an ever-increasing possibility with his contract due to expire at the season’s end and with talks over a renewal yet to see an agreement reached.

Talks between Liverpool and Salah‘s agent have been ongoing for weeks, but despite the player’s willingness to stay and the Reds’ desire to keep the player, an agreement is yet to be struck.

Now Salah has provided an extremely worrying update over those negotiations that will send fear down Liverpool supporters’ spines.

“There is nothing, no progress there. We are far away from any progress so we just need to wait and see,” Salah said in an interview with Sky Sports.

And on his trophy ambitions for what he feels will likely be his “last year” with the club, the 32-year-old added: “I think the thing in my head is OK if this is your last six months or last year, what do you want to see in the future? Do you want to look back and say ‘Oh I was concerned about the contract or stressed?’ or do you just want to say ‘Ok I had an unbelievable season’.

“So that is in my head now. If I feel a kind of distraction I just remind myself ‘OK you want to look back and say I had an unbelievable season’ so that’s what I want to do.”

Huge overseas offer for Salah as Arne Slot focuses on positives

Those comments from Salah marry with the claims he made to Sky Sports following their recent 5-0 win at West Ham, where he stated after the game with regards a new deal: “No, we are far away from that.

“I don’t want to put something in the media and people start saying stuff, but nothing really [has] moved on but for now I’m focused on the team and hopefully we win the Premier League.”

Liverpool and their owners FSG have been quiet with regards their star man’s future, though it is manager Arne Slot who has faced most of the questions – and therefore done most of the talking – over Salah’s future and that of his teammates Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, who are also out of contract at the season’s end.

Now the Reds boss has been asked again about the trio and seemed content to dodge questions over the negotiations, instead focusing on how driven the stars have been this season.

“Maybe it’s even helpful now you ask me. Because if it is only about how great we are doing then maybe every week I have to have a meeting telling the players it is not perfect yet and we have to do better and now maybe it is also about different things [in the press],” he told a press conference on Friday to preview Sunday’s clash with Manchester United.

“Not everyone is telling them how great they are, so sometimes that can help as well. But for me it doesn’t distract at all, I think we get enough credit for the way we play and here in the building we don’t even talk about this [speculation].

“Maybe in the building we do, but me with the players, we don’t talk about these situations.”

As far as Salah’s future is concerned, a move to Saudi Arabia looks the most likely if the player were to quit Anfield, though reports this week did claim that a mammoth offer from PSG had arrived with the player’s agent that not only bettered the terms on offer from Liverpool but also offered to tie him down for a longer deal.

New Alexander-Arnold bid to arrive; Ben Doak offers rolling in

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are set to make their official offer for Alexander-Arnold within a matter of days after deciding on their next step after Liverpool rejected their initial approach.

Alexander-Arnold is the player at the top of Real Madrid’s transfer wish list and they are refusing to take no for an answer despite Liverpool turning down their opening approach on New Year’s Eve, the day before the full-back became eligible to negotiate for a pre-contract agreement.

However, details of the next offer set to arrive from the Spanish giants has come to light, though Liverpool’s stance on a January exit is crystal clear.

Real Madrid are also looking at signing another Liverpool man, as it’s reported Ibrahima Konate is one of a few French defenders they are on the hunt for.

Elsewhere, the offers keep on arriving for teenage winger Ben Doak, who is currently starring on a season’s loan at Middlesbrough.

After the Reds rejected a £15m offer from Crystal Palace earlier on Friday, they were then in receipt of a £16m bid from Ipswich later the same day. Liverpool’s valuation of the former Celtic man, however, has come to light, meaning a sale is not impossible.

