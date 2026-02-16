Liverpool’s hopes of pulling off the perfect Mohamed Salah succession plan have been dealt a major blow, with TEAMtalk informed that Bayern Munich are preparing to shut down any prospect of Michael Olise returning to the Premier League this summer.

We can reveal that Liverpool’s recruitment team are unanimous in their belief that Olise represents the closest thing to an ideal Salah heir.

The Frenchman’s blend of creativity, end-product and tactical intelligence has made him the standout name on their long list of potential replacements. But wanting him and landing him are two very different things.

Sources close to the player have confirmed that Olise is in no hurry whatsoever to come back to the Premier League. His previous spell with Crystal Palace is viewed positively, but not as something he feels compelled to revisit.

Since joining Bayern Munich in the summer of 2024, Olise has exploded into one of Europe’s elite wide forwards. His output has been nothing short of extraordinary: 21 goals and 39 assists have followed in Bavaria, numbers that have elevated him into the global elite and cemented his status as one of the Bundesliga’s most devastating attackers.

We understand that Bayern are preparing to open talks over a new contract for Olise, despite the fact he is already tied down until 2029. The German giants are determined to protect their asset and send a clear message to would‑be suitors that he is not for sale.

Liverpool, under owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG), are bracing for life after Salah and have been doing extensive groundwork on potential replacements.

The likes of Yan Diomande, Nico Williams, Desire Doue and Bradley Barcola are all in their thinking as potential alternatives, but Olise is the name they would love to build their next attacking era around. But sources have made it clear to us that a deal is simply not realistic at this stage.

Liverpool handed Olise blow as Salah exit nears

Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal are all long-term admirers of Olise and would be ready to enter the race if he showed any willingness to return to England. However, as we have been told repeatedly, that scenario is not on the cards right now.

That does not mean Olise will spend the rest of his career in Munich. We understand that the winger harbours a desire to play in Spain at some point, and both Real Madrid and Barcelona are fully aware of his trajectory.

For now, though, Bayern are in control, Olise is settled, and Liverpool’s dream Salah replacement looks firmly out of reach.

We revealed in an update on February 14 that Salah is ‘increasingly expected’ to leave Anfield at the end of this season. He is back in Arne Slot’s starting XI, but his form this season has been largely underwhelming, compared to his usual standards.

With Salah’s contract expiring in around 15 months, this summer represents Liverpool’s last chance to recoup a big fee for the 33-year-old’s services.

Saudi Pro League clubs remain determined to lure Salah away from the Reds, and a switch to the Gulf State remains the most likely outcome for the iconic talisman, at this stage.

But with Olise set to be unavailable this summer, Liverpool will be forced to pivot to other replacement targets. One of them is RB Leipzig sensation Diomande, and we will be releasing an update on his future later today.

Latest Liverpool news: Bayern linked with Wirtz / Szoboszlai’s ‘dream’

Meanwhile, a report from Germany has claimed that Bayern Munich remain interested in Liverpool star Florian Wirtz, after losing out in the race to sign him last summer.

It’s claimed that Bayern have been in contact with Wirtz’s agent and father, making clear that they are ‘waiting’ in case he becomes available to sign.

In other news, Dominik Szoboszlai continues to be linked with a shock move to Real Madrid, and his Hungary national team manager, Marco Rossi, has stated that the player ‘dreams’ of a switch to the Bernabeu.

“Dominik, ever since he started playing football, has had one dream, which is to play for Real Madrid,” Rossi said. You can read his full comments HERE.

