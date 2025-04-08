Liverpool are increasingly confident they will soon be able to announce a huge new contract for Mo Salah at Anfield after a trusted source revealed the Reds are ready to cave in and meet the player’s demands – while there is also a positive update from a second source around Virgil van Dijk.

Both players, alongside Trent Alexander-Arnold, all fall out of contract at Anfield at the season’s end, with the trio all eligible to walk away from Liverpool as free agents on July 1 – just 84 days from now. All three players have been hugely-important to Liverpool‘s success over recent years, so it’s easy to understand why the club are so desperate to tie them down to new deals.

While Alexander-Arnold is widely expected to walk away and join Real Madrid as a free agent, optimism has always been high that both Van Dijk and Salah would stay – and with just 47 days until the final day of the season, against Crystal Palace at Anfield on May 25 – an announcement one way or the other should be expected any time soon.

However, speculation is gathering pace that a new deal for Salah could be announced any day now, and those hopes have significantly risen off the back of a major double update.

Firstly, journalist Sacha Tavolieri, writing for Sky Sports Switzerland, has reported that Salah and Liverpool have now ‘reached an agreement in principle with Liverpool Football Club to extend his adventure until June 2027’.

Admitting that the talks have not been simple and indicating that the length of the arrangement was the final hurdle to clear, Tavolieri claims Liverpool chiefs have now relented and given the player the two-year deal he is craving, with the player himself also having agreed to a slight compromise on his wage demands to secure his place at Anfield for the next 24 months and through to the ripe old age of 35.

Tavolieri claims Salah ‘does not see himself anywhere except on the banks of the Mersey’ and has even rejected a huge fresh approach from Saudi Arabia to ink the new deal.

And it’s understood that the new arrangement will see the player hit the jackpot and take home some £35.36m – around £340,000 a week – from the arrangement.

Ornstein also backs Salah and Van Dijk to stay

Tavolieri’s claims back up what sources have also told us all along: Salah’s priority has always been on extending his stay at Anfield.

And despite a very calculated campaign in the media that often saw the player refer to his ‘final year at the club’, his focus was always on nailing down an extension and staying in the region, where his wife, Magi, and two young daughters are extremely settled and feel very much at home.

The prospects of Liverpool tying down both Salah and Van Dijk has also been given a major lift by the trusted David Ornstein, who in a new update, while speaking on NBC Sports, stated: “Virgil van Dijk has spoken in the last 24 hours and said there has been progress in talks over a new contract for him.

“It’s been my understanding throughout that Liverpool are confident, optimistic of renewing Van Dijk.

“And now it’s a case of when rather than if he will put pen to paper, barring any last-minute hitches.

“The talks and negotiations have been positive and cordial.”

Turning attention to Salah, he continued: “It’s the same situation with Mohamed Salah.

“Liverpool have been confident throughout that they will retain his services, and as I said with Van Dijk, it’s more a case of when rather than if that is going to happen now. That will be really good news for them.”

Liverpool latest: Reds barged aside for Bournemouth star; Isak hopes dead

Meanwhile, while Liverpool will no doubt be delighted that Van Dijk and Salah have both seemingly agreed to stick around, the club are, wisely, still keeping an eye on their long-term future and potential replacements continue to be targeted.

As far as a new defender is concerned, it’s understood that Reds chiefs are huge admirers of Dean Huijsen, who, in the words of our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, is expected to be one of the stories of this summer’s window.

And with a plethora of clubs, including Real Madrid and several Premier League clubs, Liverpool among them, all on his trail, an almighty scramble for the Spaniard’s signature is expected.

However, it seems all the aforementioned clubs may have to take a backseat after another European giant made Huijsen’s signing an express wish of their manager and initiated contact over a possible five-year deal.

The Reds also plan to bolster in attack this summer. However, any dreams of signing Alexander Isak look over with three reasons seeing Liverpool ‘pass up’ on the Newcastle striker, with FSG now switching their focus towards two big-name alternatives.

Elsewhere, we can confirm that the Reds have identified SC Freiburg star Kiliann Sildillia as a potential replacement for Alexander-Arnold and TEAMtalk has learned that contact has already been established over what could prove a cut-price move to Merseyside.

